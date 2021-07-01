Gerard Sherlock: It pays to study your utility bills regularly

As the days shorten, you realise that jobs earmarked for the summer soon need to be done.

One such job I have threatened to do for many years is to clean the moss off the roofs of the farm buildings. There is a serious build-up, especially on the asbestos roofs, which clogs up the spoutings regularly.

On the breeding side the bull has gone in with the cows and hopefully cows on heat will be at a minimum.

I am 11 weeks breeding and I am quietly confident it has gone well — although you can’t be really certain until you see the ‘feet’ coming!

I scanned all the cows in mid-June and about 60pc were in calf. Three needed actions such as estrumate and washing out. I was pleased with these small numbers of problem cows. I am planning to take the bull out at 14 weeks on July 26.

Grass management is still as challenging as ever. This time of year grass seems to head out very quickly and cleaning out paddocks is more difficult.

Between baling surpluses, topping and some pre-mowing, I am doing my best to have quality grass ahead of the cows.

Sowing fertiliser continues once a week at the rate of 20 units ProUrea/acre. I am reseeding five acres. Two of these are on the milking platform and are the last 2ac of the land bought two years ago.

Last week’s fine weather left it easy to get reseeding done. Two different grass seed mixes were used; both had AberChoice, AberGain and AberClyne as the main varieties.

A few years ago I switched to ‘paperless’ electricity bills. You were encouraged to do so by the power companies, with the carrot of maximum savings.

Read More

The downside of paperless is how often you read the bill, with the hassle of logging in. Often the only way you see the amount is on the bank statement.

I am involved in a buyers’ group and we agreed to shop around each year for the best value in electricity rates. We do this as individuals because there are no worthwhile group discounts available.

In November I was shopping around and after studying bonkers.ie, I went for the IFA deal, using Bord Gais Energy.

I started to get actual bills in the post, which I welcomed. I was shocked when I got my bill two weeks ago to see that it was €1,119. I’d never crossed €1,000 before.

It’s easy to do calculations as one meter serves the farm only. It costs me €18/day on electricity, or 0.75c per litre of milk produced.

In these months, milking the cows, cooling the milk and heating water are the main users of power.

I have a night-rate meter. The ratio between day and night units is 2:1. Everybody says electricity rates have increased a lot in recent months. One lesson I learned is to study all utility bills regularly.

For 23 years I have been a member of our dairy discussion group. , which is a great source of information and problem solving, plus general chatting with like-minded dairy farmers.

Like so many, our group is facilitated by Teagasc. Covid restrictions meant on-farm meetings were replaced with Zoom.

One initiative that worked well was where each week, a member shared a video on WhatsApp of his farm — any new developments he was doing, problems he was encountering.

The videos prompted question-and-answer sessions. It is something well worth doing.

I read recently that banks look more favourably at a loan application where the farmer is a member of a discussion group.

Read More

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan