Gerard Sherlock: I’m banking on recent rain to get grass growth back on track

Grass growth was reduced quite a bit during the hot spell but hopefully the return of the rain last week will improve things again.

Our focus is on building up grass covers for the autumn. Last week on my farm AFC was 706, cover/LU was 173 and stocking rate was 4.09.

The farm cover is dropping so I will have to keep a tight eye on it. I may have to introduce some bales of silage to slow up the rotation and allow growth to recover.

I blanket-spread the farm with 25 units of protected urea. Aftergrass from the second cut will also be slower as well.

The second cut was mowed on July 17 and was ensiled two days later.

The very hot weather did away with the need for tedding out as the crop of grass could have disappeared very quickly.

Quantity was down so a third cut will be taken to make up the deficit.

All remaining slurry on the farm went out on this ground. I didn’t put it out during the hot weather; I waited to the rain arrived.

Thankfully we got no damaging deluges in north Monaghan.

One job I tackled during the hot weather was draining an eight-acre field. This field has been gradually getting wetter over the years and needed to be reseeded as it was last done in 2001.

It usually gives two cuts of silage and grazing for the cows.

It was baffling to see so many wet spots appearing throughout the field until a neighbour supplied me with an old map of the field. This showed that there were at least seven smaller fields at one time. This was the answer to some of the wet spots.

After using 80 tonnes of 3-inch clean stone and 400 metres of 4-inch land-drainage piping, the job was complete.

Hopefully it will be a while before there is enough surface water to see the fruits of our work, but after the field is ploughed and reseeded it should be easier to manage.

The grass-seed mix of aberclyde, aberwolf and moira was used. One of the reseeds I did in early July is struggling a bit due to the dry weather. I will just have to wait to see if it responds to the rain of last week.

With all the talk of straw scarcity earlier in the year I was very happy to see a load of beautiful golden bales come into the yard on July 26. This was the earliest date I can remember bales arriving.

The 8x4x4 bales were priced at €65, which I was happy to pay, given the quality of straw I was getting.

Last year I paid €60 for a lesser-quality bale, due to the poor weather.

August won’t be the same without the traditional agricultural shows taking place, but please God the weather will be kind to us all.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavent, Co Monaghan