Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerard Sherlock: I’m banking on recent rain to get grass growth back on track

Farm cover dropped during hot spell

Gerard Sherlock Expand

Close

Gerard Sherlock

Gerard Sherlock

Gerard Sherlock

Gerard Sherlock

Grass growth was reduced quite a bit during the hot spell but hopefully the return of the rain last week will improve things again.

Our focus is on building up grass covers for the autumn. Last week on my farm AFC was 706, cover/LU was 173 and stocking rate was 4.09.

The farm cover is dropping so I will have to keep a tight eye on it. I may have to introduce some bales of silage to slow up the rotation and allow growth to recover.

Privacy