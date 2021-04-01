Gerard Sherlock: I’m banking on bulls from Herdplus Sire Advice programme to bolster my fertility figure

The weather is still playing havoc for farmers, with a real mixed bag over the past six weeks — in some places, they were nearly building Easter snowmen.

In this part of the country, we’d have a good week followed by a bad week and so on.

The cows did go outdoors in February but just by the skin of their teeth — it was the last day of the month.

They settled down very quickly and got a full day’s grazing for about 10 days, but then back indoors for one week followed by outdoors again for another 10 days and in again.

The last weekend in March was miserable, with a mix of rain, sleet and snow. As I write I can’t see cows going out for another few days as the ground is very wet.

As of last Wednesday I have 59pc of the milking platform grazed, which is ahead of my target of 42pc. The entire milking platform got 23 units of urea on February 2, using a quad and sower.

Slurry





All the grazed paddocks got two bags of 18-6-12+S on March 23. The first grazed paddocks have covers of 600-700 back on them and have been growing about 22 kg/day. None of the paddocks have received any slurry. The farm cover is at 727.

Then 80pc of the silage ground received 3000gals/acre of slurry on March 1, with most of the remainder getting slurry one week later.

Fertiliser went out on the silage ground on March 22; 70-80 units were spread in the form of 40pc Urea+S and Cut Sward+S depending on soil indexes.

Grass is growing on the silage fields along with chickweed, which I see a lot of. This will need to be sprayed.

Turning to the cows, 88pc have calved, with 2kgMS/day being produced. Higher SCC figures than normal have been recorded over the past month.

I have had some mastitis cases which are hard to clear up. I have sent milk samples away for culture testing.

I have begun cluster-dipping in peracetic acid to reduce spreading between cows. Older cows seem to getting affected the most.

In two weeks’ time the breeding season will begin. Cow and heifer heats are being recorded. Six cows were washed out two weeks ago. They were a mix of difficult calvings, retained cleanings and a twin calving.

Two weanling bulls were bought and were vasectomised in early March. Most important of all I have finalised the team of bulls to be used on the cows and heifers this year.

I am participating in the Gene Ireland programme this year and have received the details of the seven bulls I am getting. The ‘Herdplus Sire Advice’ programme has selected a team of 14 bulls to be used on my cows and heifers.

The bulls’ weighted averages are giving an EBI figure of €284 with €110 for milk and €112 for fertility and milk solids of 32.5kg.

The latest EBI figures for dairy herds became available last week, and these ratings are very useful to see what indexes need improving the most. In my case fertility needs improvement to bring it forward from the current figure of €32.

I have had two students on work placement with me: one from Ballyhaise who has finished her four weeks, and one from Dundalk IT who is here for eight weeks.

We all got on very well, especially given the Covid regulations. This year, due to the pandemic, students didn’t get to do some of the dairy skills such as milking, dehorning in the college.

I had no problem devoting a bit of extra time in showing these skills as they only can be experienced through practice.

One other task that we all can learn from is the weighing of the maiden heifers. My 29 had an average DLWG of 0.9kg since their last weighing in October. The majority were on target and weighed an average of 350kg.

None of this year’s calves have been weaned off milk replacer yet. The weaning process will probably begin next week. I will be watching to make sure they are eating plenty of concentrates.

A few calves took the rotavirus scour but were treated with plenty of fluids and TLC and recovered well.

As we approach the end of calving, problems can occur with scour so efforts must continue to manage all calves well. Demand is strong for all beef calves at the moment so they are well worth looking after.

To finish on a happy note two pet lambs arrived. As a result of Covid restrictions, I know of several young people sourcing pet lambs for a hobby. Their cheerful bleat reminds us of the many advantages of living in the countryside!

Gerard Sherlock farms in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan