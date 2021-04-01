Farming

Gerard Sherlock: I’m banking on bulls from Herdplus Sire Advice programme to bolster my fertility figure

Latest EBI ratings for dairy herds are very useful to see what indexes need improving the most

Gerard Sherlock on his farm in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Gerard Sherlock on his farm in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock

The weather is still playing havoc for farmers, with a real mixed bag over the past six weeks — in some places, they were nearly building Easter snowmen.

In this part of the country, we’d have a good week followed by a bad week and so on.

The cows did go outdoors in February but just by the skin of their teeth — it was the last day of the month.

