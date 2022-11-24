Gerard Sherlock: Don’t underestimate the social value of your local clubs and shows

This Friday night (December 2nd) the Breffni-Oriel Holstein Friesian Club celebrates 50 years in existence with a dinner dance and the launch of a specially compiled history book of the club.

I firmly believe in the importance of researching and recording information into a traditional book format. It may not be for another 50 years or so that the book will be fully appreciated.

I have always admired the name Breffni-Oriel that was chosen back in 1972 — it is an old historical name for the two counties of Cavan and Monaghan. ​

The club, which has a membership of around 150, was founded with the primary aim of promoting the Friesian breed among dairy farmers. This was achieved through working with the local AI station, of which there was only one at the time.

​Even back then the club set about imported semen from Canada. Over the years the club has held talks, farm visits, and demonstrations, and has provided a great social outlet as well.

The first stock-judging event/field evening was held in 1978 and has remained a popular annual event, where all members of the family can take part and test their skills.

Over the years the club has worked closely with all the agricultural shows in the region. The quality of stock produced by the BO dairy farmers has been reflected in numerous prizes in local, national and international show-rings.

An enjoyable events is the herds competition, which started in 2002. This involves a judge visiting your herd, looking at the type and quality of the stock as well as milk production. Every year many farmers who are not in the show-ring win prizes.

The next 50 years will be different. After Covid, dairy shows will have to work hard to attract show cattle back. Granted there is a strong youth wing to BO (the Young Members Association) but they are only as strong as the parents who support their children to take part.

As herd sizes have increased in recent years, the pedigree status of herds has become less important.

BO must continue to provide a social outlet for dairy farmers who are the dairy breeders of this generation. We owe it to the excellent and hard-working leaders of the club for the last 50 years. ​

On the home farm front all the young stock are housed. Between the wet and fields well grazed, it was time to close them in.

The milking platform has an average farm cover of 819. The highest cover on one of the paddocks is 1500. Cows are producing 1kg MS.

Thirty cows have been dried off to date with a batch of 10 drying off each week. On the selective dry cow treatment, 40pc of cows are getting teat sealer only.

At the Ploughing this year I bought a set of battery-operated clippers which allowed me clip all of the cows’ tails and udders at the feed barrier. When I spread it over three days it wasn’t as difficult a task as normal.

I am sending some dung samples away to be tested to see what kind of a dosing programme I need to do.

The only animals remaining outdoors now are 29 lambs. The other 21 were sold two weeks ago as they had reached 48-54kg. They were sold in the mart as we weren’t quality assured to go to the factory.

We were pleasantly surprised at the weights they had achieved. We reckoned they gained 0.15kg/day on grass only.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan