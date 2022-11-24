Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Don’t underestimate the social value of your local clubs and shows

Pick of the bunch: Champion Holstein owned and shown by Padraic Murphy, of Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny, with judge Donal Carey of the IHFA at the Ossory Show last summer. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Gerard Sherlock

This Friday night (December 2nd) the Breffni-Oriel Holstein Friesian Club celebrates 50 years in existence with a dinner dance and the launch of a specially compiled history book of the club.

I firmly believe in the importance of researching and recording information into a traditional book format. It may not be for another 50 years or so that the book will be fully appreciated.

