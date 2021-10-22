Gerard Sherlock: Dealing with three important ‘finals’ that will shape my year

This has been the latest housing I can remember. Thanks to the extremely mild temperatures and little rainfall of the last month — until the weather broke last week — my cows continued to graze day and night up until last Wednesday, when they were housed by night.

The farm cover was dropping and I’d like to keep grazing into November if possible. Silage has been fed since mid-September after the two milkings.

The 92 cows were eating two bales of silage per day. The AFC is at 700. Cows are producing 1.4kgMS from 4.55pc BF and 3.70pc Pr. SCC is at 139, TBC is 6 and TH is 50.

Three important finals are ongoing, and I’m not referring to my local GAA club.

The final scan took place a few weeks back and it was definitely one of the better years: just four cows were not in calf out of 92 submitted after 14 weeks of breeding; 29 out of 29 heifers are in calf after 12 weeks of breeding.

Three of the four not in calf are young cows but they will all be sold in the mart immediately.

The second final was the final milk recording for many of the cows before drying off.

It is well flagged that January 2022 sees the end of the blanket use of antibiotic tubes at drying off. In all fairness to Teagasc, ICBF and AHI there is loads of advice to be got on how to interpret milk recording reports, especially SCC results.

Veterinary consultations are available free through AHI. I will probably select all cows that maintained SCC tests below 100 for teat sealer only.

The third final is the final grazing of paddocks, which is ongoing. In the mild weather, you could be tempted to re-graze paddocks that already have been closed. This will severely reduce grass available next spring.

Over the next couple of weeks the farm cover can’t drop below 700 so as to ensure a closing farm cover of 650 on December 1.

We have started a building project. Back in 2008 when I built the calf house, provision was made to extend the existing three-bay shed by another bay.

The foundations and stools for the roofing posts were already in. The new bay will blend in with the calving boxes and will provide more space and comfort for cows at calving.

I will change the use of one of the existing calving pens to a group calf pen.

We hired in the concrete shuttering pans from a company, and with an experienced digger-man we got the shuttering erected and filled with concrete.

As with most building projects, one job leads to another. We stoned two new laneways and altered paddock entrances, aiming for drier entrances for the cows.

An area was stoned to allow for parking of machinery, as the farmyard was getting tight for space.

The calf house extension is now ready for roofing and for the floor. The good dry weather also left conditions a lot easier for working.

I recently attended our local IFA branch meeting, which coincided with Budget Day — giving plenty of food for thought.

The IFA is working hard on behalf of farmers and they are faced with huge challenges in the form of climate, carbon and CAP regulations.

TB was discussed at the meeting and the general feeling was that it was under control in my area, with very few outbreaks occurring.

But this positivity was short-lived as the following morning I got a letter from the Department stating I was in a Contiguous Testing Programme requiring me to test every four months with a herd test due by mid-November.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan