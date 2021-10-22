Farming

Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Dealing with three important ‘finals’ that will shape my year

Improvements: Gerard Sherlock stoned two new laneways and altered paddock entrances, aiming for drier entrances for the cows on his farm at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Gerard Sherlock

This has been the latest housing I can remember. Thanks to the extremely mild temperatures and little rainfall of the last month — until the weather broke last week — my cows continued to graze day and night up until last Wednesday, when they were housed by night.

The farm cover was dropping and I’d like to keep grazing into November if possible. Silage has been fed since mid-September after the two milkings.

The 92 cows were eating two bales of silage per day. The AFC is at 700. Cows are producing 1.4kgMS from 4.55pc BF and 3.70pc Pr. SCC is at 139, TBC is 6 and TH is 50.

