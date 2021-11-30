Fresh answers to old problems of emissions targets and dairy bull calves

The collective sigh of disappointment from dairy farmers across the country when the Teagasc Dairy Conference was moved to an online event in light of Covid-19 numbers was audible.

With drying off well under way, most farmers were gearing up for a well-earned day-trip.

What they were left with was a series of online presentations tackling two of the major challenges facing the industry over the next decade: climate targets and dairy bull calves.

No amount of slick graphics could sugar-coat the challenges ahead.

“We should embrace this with a sense of positivity,” Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy opened with a rallying cry.

Yet somehow you could feel the beads of cold sweat forming on the necks of the assembled online gathering, as newly appointed Teagasc director Prof Frank O’Mara plainly outlined that about 70pc of emissions from a typical dairy farm were made up of methane from cows, with another 23pc nitrous oxide from fertiliser and then slurry management.

The answer to the problem of reducing emissions by up to 30pc by 2030 was, as always, the Teagasc MACC curve, which includes 90pc of all farmers across the country spreading slurry using LESS. Currently, around 10pc of farmers use LESS.

Then there was the other elephant in the room.

“From a dairy perspective the male calf is an issue,” Dr Donagh Berry mentioned in passing on his presentation.

Then Dr Nicky Byrne outlined how after a five-year period, only 39pc of farmers continued to buy and rear calves from dairy farms, and 35pc of male calves were exported or died every year.

Dr Stephen Butler hammered home the advantages of widespread sexed semen use, with the potential to get dairy bull calves from 27pc to just 3pc of the annual calving figures.

The problems, challenges and solutions are a familiar battleground for dairy farmers across the country, but in the year that was in it, it might have been a bit much for some to swallow without a much needed cup of tea and chat among old friends.

‘Dairy farmers need to put more emphasis on beef genetics to produce a saleable calf’

Marrying the priorities of dairy and beef farmers is never easy, but Dr Nicky Byrne of Teagasc made some suggestions in his presentation on beefing up the potential of dairy-bred stock.

He outlined that about 1.1 million calves were born from the dairy herd that would not be used as replacements.

“When we look at these calves at under six weeks of age and where they end up in our systems, we know that a third remain on the farms that they are born on; another third are traded farm-to-farm and enter into the typical dairy beef systems; and the final third are very much a grey area,” he said.

“Those are the number of calves that are exported and enter early slaughtering systems or are lost through mortality.”

Dr Byrne pulled no punches as he stressed the emphasis dairy farmers need to put on their beef genetics to ensure that beef farmers buy their calves.

The main issue is that a high number of beef farmers have stopped buying calves to rear from dairy farmers, due to profitability challenges and low margins.

The audience heard that just over 10,000 farmers bought on average 37 calves each every year, and while this could be scaled up, there were long-term issues, with just 39pc of farmers continuing to rear calves after a five-year period.

A high number of beef farmers have stopped buying calves to rear from dairy farmers, because of low margins Photo: Damien Eagers

A high number of beef farmers have stopped buying calves to rear from dairy farmers, because of low margins Photo: Damien Eagers

Raising calves is looked down on by some farmers, and Dr Byrne said there needed to be a “social acceptance” of an improved dairy beef policy, with dairy farmers putting more thought into the beef sires they use on their herds.

“The objective is to produce a saleable calf,” Dr Berry said.

“A profitable dairy beef industry is needed for the dairy industry to prosper.”

He echoed the advice of Dr Donagh Berry in an earlier presentation, that farmers might as well use a good bull as a bad bull when they were putting together their sire lists for the upcoming breeding year.

The relationship between dairy and beef farmers was also discussed, and while many dairy farmers try to get calves off-farm as soon as possible, Dr Byrne pointed out that many beef farmers preferred to buy one big lot of calves from one dairy farmer.

He added that beef genetic value and vaccination policies were areas where dairy farmers needed to place more consideration to ensure custom for their calves.

How sexed semen can get the dairy bull calf rate to 3pc

The use of sexed semen was a hot topic at the conference.

Farmer interest has been growing in the subject as dairy herds tackle the issue of the dairy bull calf.

Dr Stephen Butler told farmers that currently 27pc of calves born on farms were dairy bull calves, with a corresponding 27pc dairy heifers. The remainder were beef animals.

He said that a significant increase in the use of sexed semen could mean the dairy bull calf number could drop to just 3pc, with the gap being filled by beef animals, but research had shown that the timing and careful handling of sexed semen straws was vital.

Dr Stephen Butler says a significant increase in the use of sexed semen could reduce the dairy bull calf numbers to just 3pc. Photo: Alf Harvey

Dr Stephen Butler says a significant increase in the use of sexed semen could reduce the dairy bull calf numbers to just 3pc. Photo: Alf Harvey

Dr Butler discussed research on a number of dairy herds using fixed time heats that followed a 10-day protocol with ovulation induced by a GnRH hormone injection.

Despite the fertility of the cows being comparable across the herds, the success rate of the sexed semen varied widely between them.

Dr Butler said the study underlined that “it’s really critical that you must get everything right on the day of AI”.

“It’s a lot more attention to straw-handling, insemination technique, number of straws being thawed… these are all much more critical for sexed semen than they are for conventional.”

An emphasis was also placed on using sexed semen on the highest-EBI cows or heifers in a herd.

Farmer Jim White, who was part of the following panel discussion, raised the issue of sexed semen availability.

He pointed out that farmers liked to use teams of bulls in their breeding programmes but that the variety of sexed semen straws had been limited.

Dr Butler acknowledged the importance of using a team of bulls and pointed out that Teagasc now had its own sexed semen lab, with the hope of having 75,000 straws for 2022.

Given the emphasis placed on the use of GnRH and timed heats, there was also a question over the continued availability of the hormone for animal use.

Dr Butler said that it was currently available for animal use and they hoped it remained that way into the future.

He warned that any farmer working off a conventional heat onset that was inseminating too early after the heat would be less likely to see a successful conception.

EBI can make a difference as Next Generation herd produces 200g less methane/cow/day

There was a flutter of excitement when Dr Donagh Berry released new figures showing that cows managed as part of the Next Generation herd in Moorepark trials produced up to 200g less methane/cow/day.

Even though new technologies such as the addition of seaweed as a feed additive have been raised as ways to reduce methane emissions, Dr Berry pointed out that Irish farmers already had a tried and tested technique in the EBI which could continue to be used and improved.

“These are black and white cows that are fed and managed exactly the same way,” Dr Berry said of the Moorepark trial.

“So any differences that we would see we can attribute to genetic difference.”

Dr Berry’s presentation emphasised the continued role of EBI in producing more efficient cows to meet the challenges of climate change and processor demands.

Emissions from the dairy herd remain a concern. Photo: Owen Breslin

Emissions from the dairy herd remain a concern. Photo: Owen Breslin

“Over the past 20 years since the introduction of the EBI, our cows are now 40pc more carbon efficient at producing milk than what they were 20 years ago,” he said.

While he was keen to show the advantages of the EBI, Dr Berry also addressed what was missing and pointed out that the EBI could do more, even on the issue of milk.

“What about three or five day yields? What about lactation persistence?” he asked.

“We’re hearing a lot about this from a milk processor perspective into the future.

“I talked about quality of fat and protein but what about the detailed more granular measures of quality such as fatty acid profile or the nutritive value?

“I believe that’s going to be a major challenge in the next few years is the nutritive quality and quantity of dairy products.”

He said that meat yield, meat quality and animal health were also all issues that would need to be considered going forward.



