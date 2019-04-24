Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Five steps to reach summer grazing targets

Claire Fox

Claire Fox

With only one week remaining in April, farmers need to up their grassland management skills if they want to reach summer growth targets. Here's a list of tips to ensure top growth rates for the months ahead:

Reseed now

With growth rates so high on farms, now is the ideal opportunity to consider reseeding. When growth rates are high the reseeded ground will go back in to rotation quickly.

Lime should be spread and three bags of 10-10-20/acre should also be used.

Remember 1 kgDM/ha of grass costs 4-5c compared to 1kg of concentrate which costs 25-30c.

Pregrazing yield

A pre-grazing yield of 1,400 kgDM/ha should be kept in front of livestock. If you have anything heavier it should be baled.

Baling

Also Read

The mid season cover target is 170 kgDM/ha. In order to reach this target you should reduce supplement.

If there is a surplus of grass, then it should be baled. When the surplus bales are cut, make sure to replace high K off-take with slurry or high K compound fertiliser.

Let growth equal demand

If growth is high you should minimise supplementation and maximise grass intakes. You should aim to meet residuals of 4cm every rotation, otherwise stem will hit production on the following rotation.

Rotation lengths

Rotation dates should be kept at 15-21 days depending on growth. You target should aim to have six grazings between early April and early August.

To achieve this target you should spread protected urea and sulphur to maximise growth rates and minimise emissions.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Business Minister Heather Humphreys. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Strong demand from dairy sector for non-EU work permits
Farm manager Peter Taaffe (right) and Barry Clarke with some of their herd at Knockmaroon Farm, beside the Phoenix Park. Photo: Colin O’Riordan

Why the Guinness clan has called time on dairying
A major advantage of robotic milking systems is the potential to increase milk yield

The pros and cons of robotic milking systems
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

Milk prices at 1995 levels, claim farmers
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo reports 'solid and robust for results in a volatile and challenging year'

Advice: We are hitting the two most important weeks of the year for grass...
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global dairy prices climb higher, volumes drop at auction


Top Stories

A large gorse fire in Co Donegal. Photo: Evelyn Sweeney/PA Wire

Gardai appeal for Donegal wildfire witnesses amid speculation it was...
'The Lancet' wants farm subsidies to be redirected from dairy and beef to 'sustainable farming'. Stock Image: PA

Meat-free diet author admits farmers’ fears not covered by researchers
Quotes for hoggets dropped this week

Sheep price cuts appear to be contagious
'UK beef price has come back significantly in recent months'

Beef farmers reeling as UK beef sales slump
The multi-millionaire spared nothing in bringing the house and grounds back to its former glory.

Gallery: Dairy farmers expected to be in the mix for €11m 'sale of the year'
Glanbia Managing director Siobhán Talbot

Glanbia under fire over plans to hike executive pay
A mock customs post is put up by Border Communities Against Brexit protesters on Old Belfast Road in Carrickcarnon Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire

John Simpson: 'Cross-border smuggling of cattle, milk and sheep is not a...