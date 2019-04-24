Five steps to reach summer grazing targets

With only one week remaining in April, farmers need to up their grassland management skills if they want to reach summer growth targets. Here's a list of tips to ensure top growth rates for the months ahead:

Reseed now

With growth rates so high on farms, now is the ideal opportunity to consider reseeding. When growth rates are high the reseeded ground will go back in to rotation quickly.

Lime should be spread and three bags of 10-10-20/acre should also be used.

Remember 1 kgDM/ha of grass costs 4-5c compared to 1kg of concentrate which costs 25-30c.

Pregrazing yield

A pre-grazing yield of 1,400 kgDM/ha should be kept in front of livestock. If you have anything heavier it should be baled.

Baling