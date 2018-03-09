Fertilising silage ground: 'Cheaper Cut Sward' sounds like a great deal - but is it?

Nationally, 90pc of our soils are deficient in either phosphorus (P), potassium (K) or lime, and our silage ground is no different.

Nationally, 90pc of our soils are deficient in either phosphorus (P), potassium (K) or lime, and our silage ground is no different.

The majority of soil sample results off silage ground that land on my desk are typically either index 1 or 2 for P and K, and it is probably no surprise either when you consider that we have halved the volume of phosphorus, potassium and lime being applied on Irish farms since the 70s (see Table 1).

0-7-30 was the product of choice for the majority of farmers fertilising silage ground in the 70s and 80s, but it was gradually replaced by Cut Sward (24-2.5-10) in the 90s and Noughties, and now we are seeing 'cheaper Cut Sward' products becoming popular such as 23-2.2-4.5. Table 2 shows the difference in the units of P and K applied using these different fertiliser types. Spreading a combination of CAN and 0-7-30 contains double the amount of P and four times the amount of K as the cheaper Cut Sward type products. So why do farmers use these products?

Imagine the following conversation; Farmer goes to the local co-op/merchant to purchase his/her fertiliser for their silage ground, the first question they ask of the merchant is how much is a ton of Cut Sward. The person behind the counter replies €375 (or thereabouts), but I have a cheaper version of Cut Sward for €20 a ton cheaper, and the farmer says, I'll take that one so. Sounds like a great deal? But the reality is that while you've saved €20 on the ton, you've also received 136 units less of fertiliser in that ton. This scenario was most likely also the reason why we shifted from 0-7-30 to Cut Sward in the 80s. As Table 2 shows, we are now spreading 100 units less of fertiliser on our silage ground by using these cheaper products.