Farmers warned not overload on concentrates to compensate for energy deficit in cows

Joe Kelleher, Teagasc dairy advisor based in Newcastle West, Co Limerick says where silage DMD is poor (<68DMD) and supplies are tight, there is an increased risk of causing digestive problems (acidosis, displaced abomasum) by 'slug-feeding' concentrate to correct an energy deficit.

Rumen health should take priority in these situations so be mindful of overloading concentrates in the diet. It may indeed be best to use once-a-day milking on thin freshly calved cows to reduce BCS loss and correct energy levels.

Some guideline diets, with different silage qualities and quantities available, are listed in the table below. The diets are shown for three silage types and for where there are adequate (A-C) or restricted (D-F) silage stocks available.