Farmers facing moisture deficit as good weather takes its toll

Farmers in some parts of the country are facing possible moisture deficits as the good weather continues.

Farmers in some parts of the country are facing possible moisture deficits as the good weather continues.

A meeting of the Teagasc-led Fodder Crisis group heard that all first cut silage should be done by the end of June, but farmers are now facing a possible moisture deficit in parts of the country.

A first cut of silage, by the end of June, allows farmers to redress any issues or shortages they might have in July. However, farmers in some parts of the country are facing drought conditions with soil moisture deficits on the cards if the good weather continues into next week.

Met Eireann has said that parts of the country are now experiencing soil moisture deficits of between 30mm and 60mm. It is predicting that the dry weather will continue into the early days of next week with most of any rain coming from localised heavy showers.