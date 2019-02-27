Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers advised to utilise excellent grass supply and grazing conditions

Stock image.
Stock image.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

There is approximately two to three weeks more grass supply available on farms this spring compared to the average spring, and Teagasc is advising farmers to make the most use of it.

This provides a great opportunity for grassland farmers to take advantage of the good grass supply and grazing conditions. Good grass growth over the winter (6+ kg Dry Matter per hectare per day) combined with a mild February means that grass growth has started much earlier this year.

Data from Teagasc’s PastureBase Ireland indicates the mean Average Farm Cover (AFC) is 935kg DM/ha across the country, with grass growth this week of 14kg DM/ha/day. 

This represents a 20pc increase in Average Farm Cover (AFC) and a 60pc increase in grass growth compared with 2018. The general picture of cow daily feed allowances is 9 -10kg grass, 4kg concentrate and 1kg of silage. Many farms have been able to go a step further and utilise more grazed grass, and have cows on diets of grass and 2-3kg concentrates.

Micheal O’Leary, PastureBase Ireland coordinator, remarked that; “It will be challenging to get 30pc of the farm grazed by early March on some farms”.

On farms where livestock were let out grazing early, that figure today is approximately 20-25pc. The message to farmers is to move livestock to grass now and take advantage of the current good grazing conditions and grass supply.

Cows should be grazing day and night, grass silage needs to be removed from the diet early, and concentrate usage can be reduced in line with the quantity of grass in the diet. All farms should have a minimum of 23 units Nitrogen per acre already spread to maximise grass growth on farms.

The Teagasc grass growth model, developed by Elodie Ruelle at Teagasc Moorepark, predicts grass growth of approximately 25kg DM/ha for this week.  Given that current demand for grass on farms is 17kg DM/ha, average farm cover is likely to rise again next week, when it should ideally be falling.

Also Read

It also advises farmers to try have heavy covers grazed off in the next two weeks to avoid sward decay, which will delay regrowth’s if not grazed. It is important to utilise this grass early to ensure that excellent grass quality is available for the second and third grazing rotations.

The key messages for making the best use of grass currently:

  • Try and achieve 30pc grazed by March 1. Let out later calving dry cows or other stock and block graze to achieve the target area grazed.
  • Remove silage from the lactating cow diet immediately.
  • Ensure cows are receiving sufficient magnesium.
  • Acclimatise stock to grazing by grazing some lighter covers first.
  • Drystock can be allocated 36-48 hour breaks once they have acclimatised to grazing.
  • Use block grazing and do allocate livestock to graze regrowths.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Every day cows are at grass will increase profit, reduce costs and enable the farm to grow more grass

Why every spring grazing day counts

Why it pays to make most of February nitrogen window
Almost three in every four calves born within the dairy herd are now going for beef production

Calving dates pushed back by three to five weeks
Arla is paying profits to farmers (PA)

European milk processor to pay out all of its €290m profit to farmers...
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

GDT rises for sixth time in a row on the back of strong supplies

Funding announced for energy efficient dairy farm equipment (40% grant aid...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: Spring is off to a positive start but after 2018, we are taking no...


Top Stories

Stock image

Could herds with TB be facing up to 8-year restrictions on movements?
Badger vaccinations will be very important in eradicating TB, says professor (Ben Birchall/PA)

Eliminating tuberculosis from Ireland will take decades, says...
A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Brexit beef chaos hitting prices by up to €150/hd
Garda stock

Man dies following farming accident in Galway
Dr Laskai said that ‘gas gangrene’ can be contracted through contact with soil or animal faeces.

Clare farmer dies from deadly 'gas gangrene' - widow calls for more...
Angus Woods

Farm leaders push for BEEP extension
File photo

Lime sales surge as farmers make most of mild conditions