Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 14 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

"Even slightly lame cows are producing less milk" – how to identify lameness, in the early stages

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Farmers are great at attending sick cows, but they may forget about the lame cows or allow the lameness to become too severe, according to Teagasc Dairy Cow Welfare Research Officer, Muireann Conneally, speaking at the recent Shinagh farm walk in Bandon, Co Cork.

“We all notice a sick cow, but lameness is a sickness of a cow in itself. It costs less money to treat them than it does to leave the lameness persist,” she explained, adding that catching the cow in the early stages of lameness increases the chances of recovery significantly.

“If you catch her before she really goes downhill, it will give her a far better chance of recovering and continue on milking. The way we identifying these cows is by mobility scoring.”

“Cows that are found to be severely lame, should be taken out and examined by a vet.  With lame cows, you’re losing money, which you may not be able to see. Even cows that are slightly lame, they’re still producing less milk, explained Muireann.

Locomotion scoring or mobility scoring systems have been designed to assess lameness prevalence - the number of animals lame at any one time - in a given herd, according to Muireann.

These systems are useful in identifying the problem animals, assessing the severity of their mobility problem and monitoring the effectiveness of lameness treatments, she said.

Muireann Conneally
Muireann Conneally

The AHDB mobility score is based on six aspects of the cow's mobility and should ideally be used biweekly or monthly, to identify lame cows in the early stages.

“By using this system, we’re identifying cows which are getting lame before they’re actually lame which is key to recovery,” Muireann explained.

Also Read

Speed

“It may seem obvious, the cow that is severely lame will not be able to keep up with the general herd and will tend to be at the back.”

Rhythm

When a cow is not lame, she has a nice fluid rhythm where all four feet move at the same time. Anything that upsets this indicates there is an issue of lameness arising, according to Muireann.

“If a cow is lame on one leg, you’ll notice that the rhythm is a bit disturbed. The cow will try to leave the lame leg on the ground for the least amount of time possible because that’s the most painful,” explained Muireann.

Stride Length and Foot Placement

According to Muireann, a cow will look where she puts her front feet, as to not step on any stones and when she’s not lame, she will try to put her back feet where the front feet were as to not step on stones in the process.

However, the cow’s stride will shorten if she is lame, according to Muireann and this will be apparent while watching her move, indicating lameness.

Weight-bearing

Non-lame cows should distribute weight evenly between all four legs, according to Moorepark Researcher.

“More weight will be put on the non-lame leg, or you may notice a bit of arch on the back if she’s lame, which may also be because of walking on a rough surface.”

Head position

“Non-lame cows will carry their heads slightly below the shoulders. If she is raising her head higher or lowering her head more, she’s distributing her weight because she’s lame.”

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

(Stock photo)

GLAS payments for 2018 to issue to farmers from today
Photo: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

MEPs back maintenance of CAP funds in next EU budget
High stakes: Edmond Scanlon, the CEO of Kerry Group which some co-op members want to sell their shares in

Kerry Co-op in row over 'top secret' review results
The IFA has called for the establishment of a rural crime special task force. Stock picture

Gardaí 'powerless' to prevent farm trespass
Stock Image

Farmers who mistreat animals 'should take hit in CAP payments'

Is there a role for high input/high output dairy systems in Ireland?
Reports that it is now taking up to two weeks to get stock killed. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Speculation grows of further beef price cut as kill numbers break 40,000