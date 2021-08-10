Eamon O’Connell: Weaning is like a three-legged stool – you need to get all three parts right or the whole thing will collapse

Advice: Eamon O’Connell says it's important to minimise stress on the weaned animal. Photo: Alf Harvey

‘I hope you’ve had your Weetabix” was the unnerving statement I was greeted with one morning last week.

I had arrived on a farm to castrate 20 weanling bulls and to be honest, I wasn’t particularly looking forward to it. These weanlings would be described as “hardy”, “flighty” or “steamy” in our neck of the woods. In short, they were very wild and getting in behind them with a burdizzo was not for the faint-hearted.

The noise level as I headed toward the collecting yard was noticeably louder than normal and I soon discovered why. The farmer had decided to wean these bulls the previous day, and the bellows of both cows and calves was deafening.

It was time to take a step back. Now, I know some of you are thinking, the vet is soft and is looking for any excuse to avoid squeezing a few handy bulls.

There might be the tiniest bit of truth to that assumption but in reality, animal health took precedence. Weaning and castrating at the same time is a recipe for disaster.

To explain why, you need to look at the different aspects of a successful weaning plan for suckler calves.

A much wiser vet than I used a great analogy recently to describe a successful weaning strategy. He said: “A weaning strategy is similar to a three-legged stool.”

The three legs are: how the weaning process is managed; the weaned animals’ environment; and the bugs that are in the animals’ system.

If all the legs are sound and steady, you can stand on the stool all day long. However, if just one of the legs is shaky, the stool gives way and everything comes crashing down.

Leg 1: Weaning process

The weaning process involves minimising stress on the weaned animal and creating the least effect possible on animal performance.

There are lots of tried and tested methods of weaning whereby stress is kept to a minimum.

One involves removing a few cows from the suckling herd while leaving their calves in situ. A few days later, a few more cows are removed. This continues until only the calves are left.

This method allows calves to stay in the same paddock while becoming accustomed to being weaned.

Another method is to house the herd and separate the calves from the cows while retaining visibility. After 36 hours, they are mixed again for a brief period for one last feed of milk before being have weaned permanently.

What is clear is that abrupt weaning is by far the most stressful way for both the calf and for the cow.

Leg 2: Environment

The environment is especially important when weaning indoors.

Obviously, weaning outdoors at this time of year is ideal. However, a exceptionally good fencer is absolutely vital.

Recently, I heard of a story where a farmer sold a weanling at the local mart having only weaned him a few days earlier. It was bought by a farmer who lived more than two miles away.

The farmer took his new animal home and put him in a field beside the shed with an ample supply of lush grass and nuts. The next morning, he was nowhere to be seen.

The lonesome bellows of his mother had carried on the wind across the valley overnight. The shock in the fencer must not have been great because, by morning, he had made his way home and was happily suckling on his mother, much to the shock of the man who had sold him the previous day.

If weaning in a shed, it needs to be dry and well ventilated but free of draughts. An expert in animal housing recently told me, “a good shed should feel like outside, only inside and without the rain”.

Fresh air is the key to healthy animals in the shed.

Leg 3: Disease

The third leg consists of the parasites, viruses and bacteria that have the potential to cause serious illness and possibly even death if not addresses prior to weaning.

Lungworm should be managed long before weaning. Historically, calves were weaned and on the same day, they received their first worm dose.

This will result in the dosed animal most likely coughing up lots of dead lungworm and being at a high risk of developing pneumonia.

A parasite control plan should be drawn up with your vet at least a month before weaning. Faecal samples should be analysed to determine what product to use and when to use it.

A popular option of late is to use a wormer with persistent activity for a number of weeks. This is particularly useful when used a few weeks pre-housing. Your vet will advise you if this is an option on your farm.

Viruses that can come to the fore around weaning include RSV, IBR and PI3. These all cause damage to the cells of the weanling’s trachea and lungs, opening the door to secondary bacterial infection.

This is why, when you call your vet to attend a weanling with pneumonia, not only will they administer anti-inflammatory medication but they will treat the animal with antibiotics as well.

Vaccination plays a vital role in preventing a pneumonia outbreak at weaning time. There are a number of options that can be considered and, as every farm is different, consult with your vet to come up with a vaccination plan.

One thing to remember is that any vaccine plan has a ‘lead-in’ time before the animals are protected. In some instances, this can be more than a month.

Don’t waste your money by vaccinating at the last minute. Make a plan and don’t put it on the long finger.

“Vaccines are too dear and they don’t work,” an irate farmer told me the other day. I agree that the small bottle of vaccine does look expensive when you put it beside a bag of meal. However, if vaccination prevents the death of even one weanling, the benefit far outweighs the cost.

So make sure all three legs of the stool are steady, or the whole thing will collapse. In the case of the weanlings that I was about to castrate, this collapse was imminent.

I decided to go ahead with the castration on the condition that they were put back with their mothers and not weaned for at least another week.

Thankfully, I survived the task without getting kicked. Another good day at the office.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary