Eamon O’Connell: You need to own your mistakes and make sure you don’t repeat them – or bad things will keep happening

I was out on the front lawn kicking ball with my eldest lad one evening last week. Our kick-arounds are usually a mish-mash of football, basketball, soccer and, when the big ball inevitably ends up in the field, hurling.

Even though I live in a strong hurling parish, and my two sons are at hurling training twice a week, it’s a sport I can’t get the hang of, as I grew up only playing football.

Don’t get me wrong, when shouting at a match on TV or in Croke park, I’m an expert, but put a hurley in my hand and it’s a different story.

I’m involved in the fringes of the club’s U-7s hurling training and if I want to wind any of hurling-mad clients up, I tell them that firstly, they were so stuck for good hurling trainers in Tipperary that they had to bring a Limerick man into the fold and secondly, my mission is to bring Tipp hurling down from the inside.

I jest, and I also digress. I kicked the ball to my very eager son, who slipped on the grass as he went for it. His legs went up in the air and, completely accidentally but spectacularly, his flailing leg connected with the ball and it went into the top corner of the net.

Once he got his wind back, he croaked: “I meant that to happen Dad.”

“Well done,” I said, not letting on that I knew full well that it happened completely by accident but also, that he would have a sore back and arm tomorrow morning after his rough landing.

​I saw a few things this week that made me think of his accidental bicycle kick, and his reaction to it.

After a savage night’s rain last Wednesday, I saw a photo online on Thursday morning of a paddock that had been grazed by dairy cows the night before. To say it was ploughed would be an understatement. There wasn’t a single bit of green visible, only puddles of water and turned up, wet soil.

The caption read: “I was going to reseed it anyway”. This was the farmer’s way of covering up his mistake of leaving cows out in a paddock in a night of torrential rain. ​

Think of those cows. They spent the majority of the night knee-deep in muck. They definitely weren’t full as they had ploughed most of the grass into the ground, and what little they had eaten would have been wet and short.

Imagine the stress they were under: cold, hungry, wet and with no place to lie down. You can be sure that milk yield was well back for the next few days.

Along with that, the risk of developing IBR in particular would be greatly increased.

There is a lesson to be learned from this going into the breeding season. If there is a horrible night’s rain forecast, it could be as well just to leave them indoors.

People will point to the high risk of mastitis and the risk of injuries from bulling.

I would argue that the cows standing in the wet, mucky paddock will not only have a reduced milk yield but also, a compromised immune system, leaving them more open to developing mastitis, pneumonia and even reduced fertility due to early embryo death.

I’m all in favour of maximising grass utilisation, but maybe leave the reseeding to the machinery and not to your herd of cows

Another example of trying to look tough after things have gone wrong was a comment I heard from two farmers discussing the highs and lows of sheep farming.

“When you’re dealing with sheep,” one said, “you need two things: a sharp spade and a short memory.”

This refers to the need to dig a grave for sheep that have died, and to forget the hardship that was endured with sick and dying lambs.

It’s tempting after a tough few weeks to try to erase the memory of a disease outbreak in lambs.

Crypto reared its ugly head in one flock this spring with devastating results. Similar to crypto in calves, lambs develop a watery scour. They are dull and very slow to suck. This quickly develops into severe dehydration and death.

In cold weather, lambs with crypto can die of hypothermia.

But when the worst is over, we can’t just hope that if we put it to the back of our minds, it won’t come back again. One thing is guaranteed: if you don’t do something, next spring will be exactly the same.

We sent two lambs to the lab for post-mortem and they confirmed that crypto was at the root of the problem. However, something else interesting showed up too. ZST (zinc sulphate turbidity) is a test that tells us whether a lamb (or calf) has received enough good-quality colostrum soon after birth.

In this case, both lambs had lower than desired ZST levels, and didn’t receive enough antibodies from their mothers passed on in this first milk. If lambs don’t start off with a good immune system, they have no hope of fighting off a bug as severe as crypto.

After putting away the sharp spade, this is certainly no time to have a short memory.

The whole lambing shed will need to be completely cleaned out and power-washed, then steam-cleaned and disinfected. Crypto is a really tough bug to kill and will happily survive in a bit of dirt on a wall or in crevices in concrete.

Cleanliness around lambing will be vital as will addressing the issues around lambs not getting enough colostrum.

The diet of the ewe close to lambing will need to be addressed. Feeding soya (up to 100g/day/lamb carried) will address the increased demand for protein in the last three weeks of pregnancy and should improve colostrum quality.

Also, after the lambs are born, efforts should be made to get them up and sucking quickly and then, for the next 24 hours, to feed often. A good rule of thumb is that a lamb needs 200ml of colostrum within an hour of birth and 200ml/kg body weight in the first day.

In farming, it’s best to first admit that mistakes were made and then make every attempt to learn from them so they don’t happen again.

​

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

​