Eamon O’Connell: You need to own your mistakes and make sure you don’t repeat them – or bad things will keep happening

It’s tempting after a disease outbreak to try to erase the memory – but it’s vital that lessons are learned

Lessons: Efforts should be made to get new-born lambs up and sucking quickly and then, for the next 24 hours, to feed often. Photo: Getty
Lamb and ewe. Photo: Getty Expand

Lessons: Efforts should be made to get new-born lambs up and sucking quickly and then, for the next 24 hours, to feed often. Photo: Getty

Lessons: Efforts should be made to get new-born lambs up and sucking quickly and then, for the next 24 hours, to feed often. Photo: Getty

Lamb and ewe. Photo: Getty

Lamb and ewe. Photo: Getty

Lessons: Efforts should be made to get new-born lambs up and sucking quickly and then, for the next 24 hours, to feed often. Photo: Getty

Eamon O'Connell

I was out on the front lawn kicking ball with my eldest lad one evening last week. Our kick-arounds are usually a mish-mash of football, basketball, soccer and, when the big ball inevitably ends up in the field, hurling.

Even though I live in a strong hurling parish, and my two sons are at hurling training twice a week, it’s a sport I can’t get the hang of, as I grew up only playing football.

