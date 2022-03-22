Eamon O’Connell: Why you should use more pain relief and less antibiotics

Help required: We should presume that if a cow has had a painful experience, such as a ‘difficult’ calving, then she needs pain-relief. Photo: Roger Jones

St Patrick’s Day is often a turning point in our clinic. We feel like we have rounded the corner, and the end of the busy spring is approaching.

But my optimism was short-lived last week because, on Friday, the busy season returned with a bang.

After a long day of treating sick animals, I had to carry out a Caesarean section on a cow that was down in the calving box. She had milk fever and wasn’t fully ‘open’.

After treating her with ample amounts of calcium, she was still unwilling to get up, so we proceeded with the surgery.

Carrying out a C-section on a cow that is down is a back-breaking ordeal. No matter how young or fit you might think you are, being in that awkward half-bent-over position for 40-odd minutes takes its toll.

When I got home, the pain in my lower back was getting worse so I took two Neurofen. Once the pain relief started to kick in, I felt an awful lot better.

I didn’t think twice about addressing my minor pain, so why is pain in animals still under-estimated and often misunderstood?

Pain-relieving medication is very much underused in cattle, cows and calves.

Scarily, last week, I heard a farmer say in a passing conversation: “I gave her a shot of pen strep for the pain”.

I had to sit down after hearing it. Not only was this farmer was not treating pain at all in the animal, he was not using antibiotics in a responsible fashion.

It made me realise that vets need to do a lot more to inform all animal owners how to spot the signs of pain and what medication can be used to alleviate it.

Cows are the most in need of pain-relieving medication, especially at this time of year. Unfortunately, a cow that is in pain can be difficult to spot.

So we should presume that, if a cow has had a painful experience, such as a ‘difficult’ calving, then she needs pain-relief.

The male of the species can’t possibly contemplate how painful the experience of giving birth is, but take your partner’s/mother’s word for it — it can be a pain like no other.

Pain-relief is standard in human medicine, so why should our cows be treated any differently?

There is an obvious welfare benefit, plus the quicker recovery after calving will lead to increased milk yield, less transition cow disease and better fertility.

Another condition in cows that we don’t address nearly enough is lameness, particularly in dairy cows.

With increasing cow numbers and decreasing labour on farms, lameness is being pushed down the list as problem to be addressed.

In fact, it has become more and more common for a lame cow to be given antibiotic treatment (specifically zero milk withdrawal) without even examining the affected foot.

Often then, by the time the foot is lifted and examined, the problem has escalated and has become much more difficult to cure.

When the cow first displayed signs of lameness, pain relief along with a visit from the hoof-trimmer would often have sufficed to cure the condition.

I am not saying that a bacterial infection such as foot rot can be cured without antibiotics, but conditions like white line disease or solar ulcers do not need antibiotics.

Even in cases of foot rot, the swelling and pain will be helped by pain-relieving medication.

With an ever-increasing focus on animal welfare, lameness is one of the first conditions we need to address, and pain-relief is the cornerstone of any treatment plan.

I work on the premise that, if the thought even crosses my mind that a cow may need pain-relief, I treat her with it.

This also applies to calves. In fact, we should be even more aware of pain in calves as not only are they the future of the herd, they are just babies that need a lot of TLC.

Dehorning is the obvious painful condition. If you have never given pain-relief to your calves at dehorning, then I would ask you to just give it a try this year. I guarantee that if you do, you will never dehorn a calf without it again.

Not only will they be back drinking that evening, but the level of stress will be greatly reduced, decreasing the risk of developing pneumonia or scour in the days afterwards.

Joint-ill is a condition that is still common on some farms at this time of year. It starts off as an infection of the calf’s navel that develops into infected and swollen joints.

Antibiotic treatment is required but pain-relief should also be given. The distress that a very sore navel or joint can cause to young calf can’t be underestimated.

If the pain is controlled, the calf will continue to feed better, and recovery is much more likely.

Conditions like pneumonia and scour should also have pain-relief as the first line of treatment.

It’s time to make a conscious effort to use less antibiotics and more pain relief on farms from now on.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary