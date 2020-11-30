Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Why too much of this year’s high-quality silage will result in costly issues

Sometimes less is more — don’t let over-conditioning cause milk fever and calving problems

Vet Eamon O'Connell Expand

Vet Eamon O'Connell

Eamon O'Connell

The Christmas decorations went up in our clinic this week. Some people will say it’s too early but I think everyone could do with an extra few days of festive cheer this year.

A farmer said to me recently, “Before we know it, we will be back calving again”, and we need to enjoy the few weeks of down-time before the cows start calving and the ewes start lambing.

The festive spirit is enhanced by the appearance of the odd box of sweets/chocolates around the office. Very few people I know have the will-power to just eat one.

