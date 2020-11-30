Eamon O’Connell: Why too much of this year’s high-quality silage will result in costly issues

The Christmas decorations went up in our clinic this week. Some people will say it’s too early but I think everyone could do with an extra few days of festive cheer this year.

A farmer said to me recently, “Before we know it, we will be back calving again”, and we need to enjoy the few weeks of down-time before the cows start calving and the ewes start lambing.

The festive spirit is enhanced by the appearance of the odd box of sweets/chocolates around the office. Very few people I know have the will-power to just eat one.

If the box is open and I’m sitting at the computer, I’ll munch away absent-mindedly until someone looks over my shoulder and asks: “Did you just eat all them yourself?”

Thankfully, I’m not a fan of computer work or I could easily be a stone heavier by January.

When it comes to will power and weight control in our animals, dry cows are the first group that spring to mind.

I heard a long time ago that what a cow wants and what a cow needs are two very different things.

This is particularly true when it comes to a dry cow. It is apparent this year as cows are being dried off, that many of them are in very good body condition.

Most cows were well fed throughout the year as everyone knew that, with a good milk price, feeding a little extra paid for itself multiple times over.

The quality of silage country-wide this year is generally excellent. High energy, high dry matter and high protein: this silage is like rocket fuel to a milking cow.

However, it is like a box of Quality Street to a dry cow. If it is left in front of her, she won’t be able to stop herself. She will return to the feed barrier multiple times and eat until she physically can’t fit any more in.

Now, bear in mind that some beef farmers are fattening cattle on little more than excellent-quality silage.

Imagine how much condition a cow will put on over the dry period if fed this high-quality silage ad lib.

We need to monitor cows’ body condition and feed them accordingly.

For anyone that isn’t familiar with BCS (Body Condition Score), it is a scoring system 1-5 that is assigned to cows based on the cover of flesh over areas such as the ribs and pin bones.

At drying off, we are aiming for cows to have a BCS of 3. By the time they calve down, cows should be around 3.25 with a max of 3.5 BCS. If a cow has a BCS of greater than 3.5 at calving, she is a very high-risk animal.

She is at risk of having a difficult calving due to fat in the pelvic canal or the calf being oversized. She is at risk of developing ketosis.

All too often, we get called to cows in the spring that have ‘melted away’ after calving. “There was a shine off her when she calved but she’s gone to skin and bone.”

This is ketosis. The cow is in a cycle of using up her body reserves to produce milk. If she doesn’t get veterinary intervention early, the effects will be long-lasting, usually ending up with the cow scanning not in calf.

Retained placenta is another condition that is directly linked to being over-conditioned at calving. Reduced milk yield and infertility follow on directly.

Possibly the most common and disheartening condition for dairy farmers is milk fever.

Pre-calving minerals play a pivotal role, but a cow that is too fat at calving is four times more likely to suffer from milk fever than a cow in adequate body condition. And she is much less likely to recover from it.

A fat cow, particularly an older one, is more likely to suffer an injury if she goes down with milk fever. And even if she isn’t injured, she is less likely to get up. A lighter, more agile cow often pops up after being treated for milk fever whereas a heavy cow often lies there, helpless.

The whole herd should be body-condition-scored at drying off, midway through the dry period and again before calving.

If you aren’t confident doing it, your vet or dairy advisor will point you in the right direction.

However, this doesn’t count for much if we don’t know what’s in our silage. A full analysis should be carried out on each cut where possible. Straw can be introduced to add bulk if required.

If you have bales, try to get a representative sample from the ones you plan on feeding to the dry cows.

A lot of farmers hate to see a cow “hungry”. The feed barrier always has to have fresh silage at it and the cows can be heard groaning in contentment as you walk by the cubicle shed.

You might sleep soundly tonight knowing that your cows are full, but you will have a lot of sleepless nights next spring dealing with the milk fevers and difficult calvings.

There are lots of people willing to help come up with a plan for getting cows in the right BCS for calving. Vets, advisors and nutritionists should all work with you to formulate a plan specific to your farm, cow type and fodder available.

A wise man once told me the most expensive words in farming are: “We’ll do the same thing we did last year.”

Maybe this year, try to feed a bit less to your over-conditioned dry cows and maybe reach for one less chocolate from the box. It might be beneficial for all involved.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary