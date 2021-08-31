Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Why ruthless culling is more cost-effective than overstocking or building more sheds

The focus has been on building numbers, but if you can’t expand your facilities, having too many cows will inevitably lead to costly disease outbreaks

Don't overdo it: Eamon says 'the overstocked herd is like my wobbly load of bales. Even taking lots of precautions, one bump in the road could lead to disaster'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Don't overdo it: Eamon says &lsquo;the overstocked herd is like my wobbly load of bales. Even taking lots of precautions, one bump in the road could lead to disaster'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Don't overdo it: Eamon says ‘the overstocked herd is like my wobbly load of bales. Even taking lots of precautions, one bump in the road could lead to disaster'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Don't overdo it: Eamon says ‘the overstocked herd is like my wobbly load of bales. Even taking lots of precautions, one bump in the road could lead to disaster'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell

The ‘heatwave’ has made life very easy over the past 10 days. The last of the silage is getting wrapped up, a few bales of hay have been made and the countryside is dotted with bales of quality golden straw.

Everything is falling into place nicely from a farming standpoint and, more importantly, from a hurling point of view. Every Limerick person has a spring in their step, especially those that work outside the county in supposed hurling strongholds.

As a Limerick man working in Tipperary the majority of my recent interactions have involved some good-natured ribbing regarding the great All-Ireland win.

