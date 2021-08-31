Eamon O’Connell: Why ruthless culling is more cost-effective than overstocking or building more sheds

The ‘heatwave’ has made life very easy over the past 10 days. The last of the silage is getting wrapped up, a few bales of hay have been made and the countryside is dotted with bales of quality golden straw.

Everything is falling into place nicely from a farming standpoint and, more importantly, from a hurling point of view. Every Limerick person has a spring in their step, especially those that work outside the county in supposed hurling strongholds.

As a Limerick man working in Tipperary the majority of my recent interactions have involved some good-natured ribbing regarding the great All-Ireland win.

Late one evening last week, I made a trip to get 100 or so small square bales of straw for my very small farming enterprise. A proud Cork man was in our company so the craic was good.

We were obviously too busy talking because, when we stood back to survey the completed load on the trailer, it was apparent that my bale-building skills left a lot to be desired. But it was nothing that 5-6 straps wouldn’t fix and I set off on my way home, albeit at a snail’s pace. I should really have either had a bigger trailer, or carried fewer bales.

Read More

I could see a striking comparison between my current situation and that of many farming enterprises I call to, particularly dairy herds. Many herds have the problem of having too many cows for the facilities available.

Now I know a lot of you are thinking, “This is the same old story and it’s just not attainable — there is no way that I can afford to build more sheds so that I can have more cubicle spaces than cows and more feed space than I need”.

For some herds, the solution might not be to build more, but rather to carry fewer cows.

Again, just hear me out. The focus for a lot of herds over the past few years has been to build numbers, but this has come at a cost.

As vets, we see this first-hand from a disease point of view. For example, the majority of spring-calving dairy herds will vaccinate their cows against salmonella within the next month or so. We presume that when the cows are vaccinated, then that’s it: another box ticked and another disease prevented.

However, in herds where feed space is tight and cubicle numbers are limited, we have seen outbreaks of salmonella in vaccinated herds.

Vaccines can only do so much. If cows are under pressure due to inadequate facilities, their immune systems become compromised and vaccine response will not be adequate.

This is most apparent when it comes to pneumonia. Viruses such as IBR and RSV can run riot if winter housing facilities are not fit for purpose.

Read More

Lying space and feed space are very important, with ventilation and proper air movement the cornerstone of pneumonia prevention.

We often get asked, “why didn’t the vaccine work?”. Vaccine failure is a very rare occurrence. It is likely that the animals were stressed in a sub-par environment.

Another disease that is complicated by carrying too many numbers is mastitis. Culling the right cows at the end of the year is the only way of removing the sources of infection.

But often, given the drive to keep numbers up, certain problem cows can be kept on.

“Sure she’s the best cow in the herd, we can’t cull her” and “I’ve culled enough already, she’ll be fine next spring” are two phrases I hear all too regularly.

If a cow has high SCC on two consecutive recordings, she needs to go. Also, if she has had high SCC on a number of previous recordings, but “doesn’t look too bad” now, she still needs to go.

It may sound harsh but, if these cows calve down next spring with high SCC, they will most certainly act as a reservoir of infection next year.

The herd will be back to square one and you will be facing a long year of fluctuating bulk-tank SCC and treating cases of mastitis.

Lameness is, in my opinion, the most obvious reason why cows should be culled from the herd.

I often watch herds of cows as they leave the yard after testing or scanning. The most striking thing I notice is the number of lame cows at the back of the herd, slowly picking their steps as they noticeably limp to the paddock.

Read More

These ladies are costing you money, full stop. They are still eating the same amount of nuts as the rest of the cows in the herd. They are eating pretty much the same amount of grass, yet their production is on the floor.

Lame cows will have a lower yield and often lower solids than a counterpart that is sound on her feet. I’m not talking about a slightly lame cow — a simple pare of her feet along with some pain relieving medication will ensure she is back to normal quickly.

I am referring to the chronically lame cow that has been attended to on more than one occasion but is still obviously limping and not recovering. Your herd is far better off without her.

Finally, the bane of my life: late calvers. I am forever talking about how costly late calvers are.

They are always too fat by the time they calve at the end of April or the start of May. They are much more likely to have a difficult calving, go down with milk fever, hold cleanings or suffer from a displaced stomach or ketosis.

I hear of lots of herds where the bull is still running with the cows. The end of next spring will be a busy one unless these cows are culled.

The overstocked herd is like my wobbly load of bales. Even taking lots of precautions,one bump in the road could lead to disaster.

Fewer bales or a bigger trailer equates to fewer cows or more facilities.

Thankfully, I just about managed to get my precarious load home. To paraphrase a line from an old hurling ballad — “Now Cork is bet, the straw is saved. It’s been a good year.”

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary