Eamon O’Connell: When it comes to New Year’s resolutions for your farm, start small and be realistic

Vet Eamon O’Connell says: 'If you achieve success in even the smallest fashion, it will be far more likely that you will push on for further improvement next year.' Photo: Alf Harvey

I, like most people, make New Year’s resolutions with the best of intentions. I’m definitely going to stay off chocolate this year and cut back on the amount of coffee I drink.

Lots of people set out to eat less, exercise more and generally lead a cleaner, healthier lifestyle.

However, resolutions aren’t just about your own health and fitness. I’m constantly harping on about the importance of herd health planning so why not make a herd health plan the New Year’s resolution for your farm?

Now, some people roll their eyes when they hear the phrase ‘herd health’. Farming in the spring is a 24/7 job. Help is scarce and there’s barely enough time to get the basics done.

To many farmers, herd health planning is something to be written about by patronising vets in the paper. It’s not something that is practical during the busy calving season.

Instead of an all-encompassing, often unrealistic plan, why not start small?

Littered

The mistake we all make with New Year’s resolutions is aiming too high. I’ll say I’m giving up chocolate and coffee completely but by mid-February, the jeep will be littered with Wispa wrappers and empty coffee cups.

If I say I’m going to cut back, this might be more manageable.

It’s the same in farming. Instead of aiming to right all the wrongs on the farm, have a think back on last year and pick out something that you were unhappy with.

Read More

Forget for a moment what Johnny X on Twitter is doing or what Tommy Y in your discussion group is doing.

Every farm is different. Your definition of a problem could be very different from someone else’s. The most important thing is to pick something that you are passionate about fixing.

Once you have identified a problem area, the next step is to write it down. When something is written down, it becomes much more real.

Detail exactly what the issue is. For example, if calf scour is the problem area, write down how many calves were affected, how many (if any) deaths occurred, how much it cost, from veterinary visits to products used during treatment to the knock-on effects of poor thrive etc.

Even if it makes for unpleasant reading, the problem will seem more manageable when it’s in front of you in black and white.

The next step is to identify the cause. It’s too easy to make excuses as to why the same problem has raised its ugly head again this spring. “The calves were fine until the east wind blew in the open end of the shed” or “March is always a bad month for E-coli mastitis”.

Put the excuses aside and instead, focus on finding the real cause. The causes of most common diseases in spring-calving herds are linked to facilities and management.

It is well worth getting your vet involved at this stage. He/she will have been involved in treating any problems in your herd last spring and will be able to provide an impartial (and sometimes unpopular) insight into the causes.

Next, make a plan. This plan needs to be realistic. Don’t plan to eradicate a problem completely if you know, deep down, that you won’t be able to stick to the plan.

Be practical and make a detailed plan that is manageable for your farm and your life in general.

One thing that should be obvious however, is that if a problem is to be addressed, changes must be made.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

For a plan to work, it needs buy in from everyone involved in the farm. If there are extra staff on the farm, sit down with them and explain what it is you plan to do and why you are doing it.

Everyone will respond better to being involved in a plan as opposed to just being told what to do.

If you have a partner, regardless of whether they are involved in the farm or not, explain the plan to them too. At the very least, if they understand what it is you are trying to achieve, they will be more understanding when you return from the farm later than you said you would (again).

Once a plan has been drawn up, designate the different tasks. On some farms, all the responsibility may be yours alone. On others with more staff, defined tasks make people responsible for their actions.

Then, if something isn’t done, someone should be accountable.

Set realistic and achievable goals. Write down exactly what improvement you want to achieve.

It could be as simple as, “I don’t want to lose any calves to scour this spring”.

A plan to eliminate cases of mastitis, is destined to fail if you don’t have enough cubicles or enough calving boxes — and it is easy to become demoralised.

Read More

On the other hand, if you achieve success in even the smallest fashion, it will be far more likely that you will push on for further improvement next year.

Seek expert advice. Your vet should be involved in any herd health plan, however small. For dietary related issues, your nutritionist should also be consulted.

We need to involve multiple sources of qualified knowledge to solve problems. Farmers now get information from their co-ops, feed companies, hoof-trimmers etc.

Talk to your vet about setting up a conversation with all the interested parties. It will provide more farm-specific information and make for a much greater chance of a positive outcome to your plan.

Already, my overly ambitious resolution of staying off chocolate has come undone.

From a farming perspective, try and find an achievable solution to a recurring problem.

Involving everybody connected to the farm can hopefully give you a win, however small, in what will undoubtedly be a challenging year.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Online Editors