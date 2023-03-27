Eamon O’Connell: Veterinary and farming are changing – but there’s a simple way to future-proof them both

Farming has changed in recent years, and it will continue to change in years to come. By default, everything connected to farming, including veterinary is changing too.

Change is difficult — this is something that I’ve heard time and time again for as long as I can remember. If you want to change anything in your life to make it better, it’s going to take lots of time, lots of effort and usually, lots of sacrifice too.

However, when it comes to farming, and veterinary, there is an easier type of change: the gradual one. One day last week, I found myself in a position that was most unusual: I had time to sit down, have a cup of tea and take stock.

I started thinking that there must be something wrong. Spring is a vet’s busiest time. Flat to the mat and stressed to the max, with one day blurring into the next filled with calvings, milk fevers and sick calves.

Change has been happening, slowly, but that day, I could suddenly see it clearly.

There has been a gradual shift from the fire-brigade method of veterinary, dispensing antibiotics, to a role that is heavily weighted towards dispensing advice. Our phones have never been busier. The majority of farmers put great value on good advice.

Over the years, the pattern of advice dispensed has changed too. In the past, the majority of advice was along these lines: “You have a sick calf. You’ve spotted it early. This is how I would advise you to treat it and, if it deteriorates, I’ll call out and have a look at it.”

Today, the advice has changed to: “This is what you need to do to prevent ‘X’ problem from occurring.”

Don’t get me wrong, of course animals are still getting sick. We chat to farmers daily about treatment of sick animals and we are still busy carrying out clinical calls. But we are chatting an awful lot more about preventative medicine. This isn’t limited to vaccination — it also includes nutrition, hygiene, housing and procedures.

Take calf scour as a prime example. I remember a spring a number of years ago where we went through pallets of drip bags, such was the number of calves that needed intravenous fluids to keep them alive during a scour outbreak.

This year, I can almost count on one hand the number of calves that I’ve dripped. Farmers are working on years of advice, and calf rearing throughout the country has greatly improved.

I recently spent half an hour on the phone chatting to one farmer about introducing soya into his dry cow diet to improve his colostrum quality. He had been checking each cow’s colostrum using a Brix refractometer and some cows were only barely making the grade (22pc).

I took some blood samples from 10 young calves and two of them showed less than adequate levels of antibodies, confirming the farmer’s belief that some colostrum was of poor quality. A few years ago, this conversation would have been almost unheard of. Now, it’s part of our bread and butter as vets.

Of course, scour outbreaks are still occurring. Every second farmer will tell you that, in the last two weeks, they have had some form of scour in their calves.

Again, however, they have been taking heed of good advice. Farmers are now feeding more milk to a scoury calf, as well as giving electrolytes at midday and again last thing at night. Keeping a calf hydrated will keep the vet and their drip bags out of the yard.

Similarly, products like probiotics have been flying out the door of our clinic, helping to improve gut health in healthy calves and aid in the recovery of sick calves.

The importance of minimising stress is being heeded too, with more farmers using calf jackets on young calves, as well as doing simple things like administering pain relief at dehorning.

These are all seemingly small things, but when added together, are the difference between keeping calves alive and thriving versus losing calves and seeing the vet in the yard every day.

Calf pneumonia is an area of a vet’s job that has completely changed in recent years too. If you had told me 10 years ago that I would be standing in a calf shed advising a farmer on airflow, I would have laughed.

Now, we are involved in calf shed design, aimed at trying to minimise the risk of a pneumonia outbreak. It’s interesting and highly rewarding work.

Vaccination, obviously, plays a vital role in calf pneumonia prevention and we advise farmers daily on vaccine protocols that will suit their calf-rearing enterprises.

All this means that, at this time of year, we are seeing fewer clinically sick calves.

Even then, when we do see calves with pneumonia, the treatment now is quite different. As the majority of pneumonia in young calves is viral in origin, antibiotics, at least in the early stages, are of little use.

We place a huge emphasis on anti-inflammatory medication, either orally or injectable. Swabs taken from sick animals help diagnose the cause of the problem, then advice is given regarding a vaccination protocol to prevent this outbreak from happening again.

​Milk fever is another example. Yes, treating cows down with milk fever still makes up a lot of our calls during the spring. However, farmers have taken advice on board and are using every available option to prevent milk fever from occurring.

Dry cow minerals are being fed at correct rated along with additives such as mag-chloride or sweet cal-mag. Lots of farmers now have bottles of calcium or calcium boluses on hand to give a cow with the eve remotest chance of getting milk fever immediately after calving.

One farmer said to me lately: “I’d rather struggle with a cow for a minute giving her a bolus than struggle with her for a week after she goes down with milk fever.”

The need for good veterinary advice has been driven by a desire by farmers to do better but also, by necessity. Labour is a massive mitigating factor in veterinary and in farming.

The shortage of vets has been well publicised so, if we want to future-proof our profession, we need to keep getting better at advising farmers on how to keep their herds healthy.

Similarly, farms are getting busier and labour is getting scarcer. There is neither time, nor man-power available to deal with a disease outbreak. So, the logical thing to do is to make every effort to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Farmers and vets might be seeing a little less of each other, but the more we talk to each other, the better we can future-proof both of our livelihoods.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary