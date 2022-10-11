Eamon O’Connell: Udder confusion – how a little anatomy lesson can help you win the battle with mastitis and SCC

Our veterinary practice recently ran an on-farm event that we called ‘Going inside the udder to future-proof your business’.

Our aim was to bring farmers on the cow’s journey through the farm, highlighting the pressure points where bacteria could enter the udder, leading to mastitis and increased SCC.

To reach a point where selective dry cow therapy is routine — as opposed to a scary prospect — we have to first really understand the cow, her udder and their relationship with the environment they are in.



Now, I’m not sure how many of you were like me, but when I was milking cows as a youngster, I presumed that the cow’s udder was like a big fleshy bucket. It filled up with milk during the day and when the clusters were put on, the ‘bucket’ slowly emptied.

So when I first saw the inside of an udder in vet college, my mind was blown.

For our recent event, we had an cadaver udder kept on ice, and when we dissected it, to show a cross-section of the teat right up into quarter itself, I could see the same amazed look on many of the farmers’ faces. To be fair, some of them may have been more queasy than amazed, but we pressed on regardless.

The surprising thing when you see the inside of an udder is that there isn’t any ‘space’ visible. It is mostly made up of cells and ducts.

From afar, it looks similar to a side of beef, but on closer inspection, the teat canal is visible, along with some of the tiny ducts that carry the milk to the teat from the milk-producing cells, higher up in the udder.

When we see that each quarter of the udder isn’t an empty vessel, but rather an intricate collection of cells and ducts, it becomes easier to understand how mastitis develops.

Bacteria enter the udder via the teat end. They make their way up into the ducts and cells of the quarter, where they begin to multiply.

The cow’s immune system mounts a response to the foreign bacteria, and sometimes this is enough to defeat them and fight off infection.

In this instance, a cow’s SCC will rise for a short period and then return to normal. There may not be any visible change in the consistency of the milk.

However, on other occasions, the bacteria aren’t that easy to defeat. The immune system continues to fight: inflammation develops around the area of infection in an attempt to stop the bacteria spreading further.

The quarter becomes swollen or hard, and the milk is visibly different, often stringy or clumpy.

When we look inside the udder of a cow that is in this situation, we can see the overall large area of inflammation and within that, tiny little abscesses where the bacteria are producing pus.

Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication will cure some of these cows but, unfortunately, on some occasions, they won’t be cured fully.

The body will ‘wall off’ the infection in part of the udder. The cow will be OK, but the affected quarter is damaged beyond repair.

This is where the ‘repeat offenders’ come from — cows that appear to have been cured, only to flare up again a few weeks later or to have an SCC in the millions on the next milk recording.

Now that we have an image in our heads of just how dense the inside of an udder is, it is clearer that the chances of curing these persistently infected cows are very slim.

Once we had the udder covered, and everyone had managed to keep their coffee and scones down, we moved into the cubicle shed.

We didn’t want to harp on about cleanliness and hygiene — everyone knows the importance of power-washing, disinfection, lots of straw, running the scrapers more often, and adding fibre to firm up the cows’ dung.

We focused on the cows’ immune system instead. During Covid, we all learned a lot about immunity: how the body reacts to viruses, how vaccination helps and how our immune system can be helped or hindered by external factors.

A cow’s immune system is no different. There are a number of external factors that affect her ability to mount a response to fight off infection — in this instance, the bacteria that cause mastitis and SCC.

The most important external factor is stress, which can depress a heifer’s immune system.

Around calving time, stress can be a huge issue, particularly for first-calving heifers.

They are moved to a new group of animals in the calving pen, and again immediately after calving. Bullying and fighting for feed space and cubicle space are all huge stressors.

It take such a long time and so much money to get your highly bred animal to calve down that it’s crazy to let her develop mastitis, all for the want of some planning to reduce stress around calving.

For cows, there’s a lot to consider too. Stress does play a role, but not to the same extent as for heifers.

Production diseases affect cows’ immune systems, leading to mastitis and SCC. Milk fever, displaced abomasums, retained placentas, ketosis and difficult calvings all affect the immune system.

So dietary management plays a huge role, beginning at housing and continuing through the dry period and on to after calving.

Some of the other take-home messages from the day included the importance of milk recording to give an accurate picture for each individual cow.

Also, the key role that anti-inflammatory medication plays in mastitis can’t be emphasised enough.

Plus, there are vaccines now available to help in the fight against mastitis and SCC. Lots to think about.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary