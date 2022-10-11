Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Udder confusion – how a little anatomy lesson can help you win the battle with mastitis and SCC

Seeing the inside of a cow’s udder up close helps you appreciate the steps you need to take to keep it healthy

Hidden depths: Eamon O'Connell writes, 'when I first saw the inside of an udder in vet college, my mind was blown' Expand

Eamon O'Connell

Our veterinary practice recently ran an on-farm event that we called ‘Going inside the udder to future-proof your business’.

Our aim was to bring farmers on the cow’s journey through the farm, highlighting the pressure points where bacteria could enter the udder, leading to mastitis and increased SCC.

