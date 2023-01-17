Eamon O’Connell: Top tips to prevent premature calving

Last week was a tough one — cold, wet, windy and dark . It took an extra bit of resolve to get togged out and step into the miserable conditions .

We are edging ever closer to the start of the calving season and many dairy farmers are having the odd deserved lie-in, taking advantage of the last few mornings of freedom before the milking parlour is turned on again.

Unfortunately, last week, the hardship was increased even more for some farmers, who had to turn on the parlour unexpectedly. This was due to a cow in the herd ‘springing up’ early and having a dead calf a few weeks before her expected calving date.

The phone calls were all similar: “I came down to the shed this morning and the first thing I found was a calf at the end of the scraper.”

Now, often during calving season, a cow will calve in the cubicle shed and the live calf will get taken for a ‘spin’ by the automatic scraper.

Usually this ends well, with the biggest job being getting the calf clean and warmed up. Sadly, in January, the calf is ‘before time’ and is dead.

The cow usually springs up a bit and, if you want her to milk for the year and not get mastitis, the only option is to milk her. It’s a laborious task for the next two weeks, pushing one cow into the parlour every day, but it has to be done if you want to keep her in the herd.

The reasons for cows having a dead calf before time are many

. If you want to find out why, there are a few things that need to be done.

The calf and, if at all possible, the placenta, need to be taken to the laboratory. The cow needs to be blood sampled, along with some of her herdmates if your vet deems it necessary.

I can hear a few of you already saying “sure they never find anything in that lab”. This can often be due to the calf being in some form of decomposition, or further blood sampling may be required.

Sometimes, it can be a case of ‘no news is good news’, in that there isn’t a sinister cause.

​One of the most common reasons for a cow having a dead calf before time is social interaction — the mixing of cows from different groups.

Many farmers start to separate out the early calvers from the late calvers at this time of year, to feed them a different diet and to keep a close eye on them. In every herd, there is a hierarchy, with dominant cows and timid, quiet cows.

When groups are mixed, there will invariably be some fighting and bullying at the start while the pecking order is being sorted out.

For light second calvers, or first-calving heifers, this can be a very stressful time, and the fighting or bullying can cause one of them to ‘throw their calf early’.

Putting a small bit of thought into how and when you are going to mix groups can minimise the risk of this happening.

If cows are hungry and you feed immediately after mixing the group, they are more likely to be more interested in feeding and less interested in fighting.

Also, have a look at the shed you are introducing the new animals into. If there is ample space and no dead ends, then a heifer that’s being bullied has a chance to get away from her aggressor and avoid getting hurt.

Many of the other causes of cows/heifers having a dead calf early are disease related. One we have seen a few times in the past week is related to poor-quality silage.

A lab report came back recently detailing listeria as the cause of a suckler cow having a dead calf before time. This bacteria is found in poorly preserved silage, which is more common in pits and clamps this year than you would think.

When I hear of listeria, the first thing that springs to mind is the cow or weanling with a drooped ear, closed eye and drooling from one side of her mouth. This is caused by listeria affecting the facial nerve.

It can also target the developing foetus in the cow’s womb and cause her to abort.

Another problem causer in silage is fungus. This is more likely to be found in very dry silage and is easily spotted on the patches of blue/white mould, particularly on bales.

Try to keep mouldy silage, or that green ‘coming out of the bale exactly the same as it went in’ silage away from your in-calf cows if at all possible.

Another cause that has become more common is neospora. This is a parasite that is eaten by a cow and can stay in her system. It may not cause any problem for a few years until, suddenly, there is a dead calf on the ground.

Foxes and dogs are the main source of the parasite, as it is shed in their faeces, which can be gathered up in silage and then eaten by cows.

Diet feeders add to the spread as the faeces is broken up into such small parts that the cows don’t even realise they are eating it.

Anecdotally, we have seen an increased incidence of neospora in zero-grazing herds as the cows can’t avoid the faeces in the fresh-cut grass.

A blood test is the best way to check if neospora is a problem. Some farmers have ended up having to blood test the entire herd in an attempt to weed out this parasite.

If a cow is a carrier, she will always be a carrier and, if she has a healthy calf, they will be a carrier too. So if you end up with a positive cow that you are really fond of, don’t breed off her and just AI her to a beef straw.

Other reasons for calving before time include salmonella, lepto and even IBR. Thankfully, your herd can be protected against these diseases by vaccination. Talk to your vet to make sure that all your vaccines are up to date.

Don’t forget to take care of the cow that has calved prematurely. She has just been through a very stressful event so some pain relief will be well deserved.

Keep an eye on her to make sure she cleans properly. If she doesn’t, leave well enough alone for at least seven days as long as she is eating and milking OK.

Trying to remove the cleanings too early can make things worse rather than better.

Milking her twice daily is a pain, but it’s the best chance of getting her to milk well. Before you know it, it’ll be February and she’ll have lots of company in the parlour.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary