Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| -2.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: Top tips to prevent premature calving

Keep a close eye on social mixing, silage and vaccination – and if you do have a dead calf in January, you need to send it to the lab to find out why

Diagnosis: Eamon says, &lsquo;Many of the other causes of cows/heifers having a dead calf early are disease-related. One we have seen a few times in the past week is related to poor-quality silage&rsquo;. Photo: Alf harvey Expand

Close

Diagnosis: Eamon says, &lsquo;Many of the other causes of cows/heifers having a dead calf early are disease-related. One we have seen a few times in the past week is related to poor-quality silage&rsquo;. Photo: Alf harvey

Diagnosis: Eamon says, ‘Many of the other causes of cows/heifers having a dead calf early are disease-related. One we have seen a few times in the past week is related to poor-quality silage’. Photo: Alf harvey

Diagnosis: Eamon says, ‘Many of the other causes of cows/heifers having a dead calf early are disease-related. One we have seen a few times in the past week is related to poor-quality silage’. Photo: Alf harvey

Eamon O'Connell

Last week was a tough one — cold, wet, windy and dark . It took an extra bit of resolve to get togged out and step into the miserable conditions .

We are edging ever closer to the start of the calving season and many dairy farmers are having the odd deserved lie-in, taking advantage of the last few mornings of freedom before the milking parlour is turned on again.

Most Watched

Privacy