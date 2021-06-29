Farming

Farming

Eamon O’Connell: To combat summer scour syndrome, you may need to overhaul your calf-rearing practices

This harmful condition is a rising problem in calves the fix is to slow down and let their rumens develop properly

Understanding the problem: Summer scour syndrome is a failure of adjustment of a young undeveloped rumen to a diet of lush grass. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Eamon O'Connell

It hasn’t been an easy year to rear calves. The spring was a rough one — cold, windy, wet weather meant that we saw lots of outbreaks of scour and pneumonia.

There was a shortage of straw on many farms, and with the ever-shortening calving window, there were more calves on the ground in a shorter period of time than any spring before.

By this time of year, though, calves are usually easy enough to manage. They are out on grass, eating meal and thriving away nicely.

