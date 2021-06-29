Eamon O’Connell: To combat summer scour syndrome, you may need to overhaul your calf-rearing practices

It hasn’t been an easy year to rear calves. The spring was a rough one — cold, windy, wet weather meant that we saw lots of outbreaks of scour and pneumonia.

There was a shortage of straw on many farms, and with the ever-shortening calving window, there were more calves on the ground in a shorter period of time than any spring before.

By this time of year, though, calves are usually easy enough to manage. They are out on grass, eating meal and thriving away nicely.

However, there has been one major fly in the ointment over the past few weeks: summer scour syndrome.

Some farmers are very frustrated by this condition because they have experienced it year after year and struggle to cure calves that have it.

One farmer said to me recently: “I think this summer scour syndrome is a cop-out because ye vets don’t really know what is going on.”

If he had said this to me 3-4 years ago, I might have agreed with him because at that stage, it was a relatively new condition that was poorly understood.

As with every disease, research is ongoing but we can now with some degree of certainty understand why this condition occurs and what steps to take to try to prevent it.

Most of us are now familiar with the basics of summer scour syndrome. It affects calves that are weaned and on grass soon after turnout.

Affected calves will have a watery, brown scour and they will rapidly lose body condition. They will appear uncomfortable — their tails will be twitching and they will stand with a ‘hump on their back’. Some will have mouth ulcers.

More often than not, their immune systems will be affected, which can allow secondary conditions such as pneumonia to develop.

Summer scour syndrome is diagnosed by ruling out other causes of scour such as worms and coccidia, by taking a number of faecal samples from the group.

Treatment has varying degrees of success.

Fibre needs to be added to the diet immediately in the form of hay or palatable straw. Anything that improves rumen health will improve outcomes, such as yeast buffers or pro-biotics.

Some severely affected calves need to be brought back in to the shed, put back on milk and only when fully recovered, slowly weaned off.

I can hear some of you say: “Sure we know all this already. Where’s the solution?”

Well, to come up with a solution, we need to break down what is happening in the disease process.

Summer scour syndrome is a failure of adjustment of a young undeveloped rumen to a diet of lush grass that is high in oils, sugars and in some cases, nitrogen.

Addressing the grass part of the issue is easy. All you have to do is make sure that calves are turned out on to older, stemmier more fibrous grass.

However, unless the ‘undeveloped rumen’ part is addressed, the problem won’t be solved. This is the broken link in the chain of summer scour syndrome prevention.

Regardless of how we manage calves post-turnout, if their rumens aren’t developed, they are at a high risk of developing the condition.

So, how do we ensure a calf’s rumen is healthy and fully developed by the time it is turned out to grass?

When a calf is born and starts to suck, the milk bypasses the rumen and goes straight to the abomasum (smaller stomach), which acts as the main stomach, digesting milk until the rumen is fully developed.

Despite being bypassed, the rumen begins to develop immediately after birth, housing bacteria that come from the mother and from the environment — one reason why having a clean, dry calving pen is vital.

These hopefully ‘good’ bacteria need water to survive. The water content of milk won’t do, as this doesn’t enter the rumen. Ad lib clean water should be available to all young calves.

Bacteria will also be introduced in forage, so some form of dry feed should be introduced from three days old.

There are three main components of the rumen that are needed for full development:

■ Capacity. Achieved by gradually adding an increasing volume of dry feed to the diet.

■ Muscle. Provide access to good-quality straw at a young age and hay as the calf gets older.

■ Ability to absorb nutrients. Gradually introduce grain (concentrate) to the diet.



If a farm is suffering from summer scour syndrome year after year, we have to take a ‘start to finish’ approach to calf rearing.

There is a reason why this syndrome has only developed in recent years: calf rearing is being pushed to the limit with a drive for fewer and fewer days on milk, quicker introduction to concentrate feeding and abrupt turnout to lush, highly digestible grass.

Perhaps it’s time to take a step backwards to old calf-rearing practices. A slower, steadier approach is most definitely needed.

Any adjustments to diet need to be done gradually — over weeks, not days.

The whole encompassing process from birth to weaning and the weeks beyond may need a complete overhaul on some farms to combat summer scour syndrome.

A difficult task, but one that if perfected will definitely make your calves healthier and make you a lot happier.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary