Eamon O’Connell: This Valentine’s Day, nothing says ‘I love you’ like lepto and BVD vaccines

Calves are coming thick and fast on most farms, but we also have to look ahead to the next breeding season

Your herd deserves some love and attention. Photo: Getty Expand

Your herd deserves some love and attention. Photo: Getty

Eamon O'Connell

Love is in the air, everywhere I look around. I’m sure that the majority of you have flowers, chocolates and a card already sorted for your better halves.

For those of you that haven’t, it’s back to the old motto: “Fail to prepare, prepare to fail”. To be fair, if you’ve forgotten the importance of February 14, you have good reason to (hopefully). Calves are coming thick and fast now on most farms. Fertility last May was, for the most part, exceptional. Love was certainly in the air in dairy herds nine months ago and now we are reaping the rewards.

