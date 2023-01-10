Eamon O’Connell: The key jobs to get done before calving starts

The night before the kids went back to school last week was a bit chaotic in our house. We had a really nice, quiet Christmas. Santa came, everyone ate loads and we visited both sets of in-laws at our leisure.

Clinical work was quiet and we were really settling into the slower pace of life that the holidays bring.

Like all good things, though, it must come to an end, and, for our three kids, that meant heading back to school. We had taken the ‘we’ll sort that out tomorrow’ attitude which left us looking for pencil cases, school books, lunch boxes and uniforms after the kids were tucked into bed the night before the first day back.

It was needless stress born out of being too lackadaisical and failing to prepare. As I dropped them off at the school gates the next morning, I had a dawning realisation: with Christmas now officially over, we were staring down the barrel of the gun that is the calving season.

It’s not just me that this has dawned on. Our veterinary shop has been busy all week with farmers starting to stock up with all the necessities before the first cow calves.

I was chatting to one farmer who was a bit stressed. “I have lots of things that I need to get done before calving starts. It looked like I had loads of time left but, with Christmas done, I’ve only two weeks before the first one calves.”

This is the same for lots of farmers. There’s a list of jobs on the ‘to do’ list and, in truth, there probably isn’t time to get them all done. With three weeks or even less, there are some jobs that need to be done and are more important than others.

The first one of these is to vaccinate your cows to protect calves against scour. There are a few vaccines on the market that protect calves against rotavirus, coronavirus and e-coli K99.

Vaccinating against calf scour is a must for any herds with a history of scour, or for those under pressure for calving facilities or for space in the calf shed.

The premise is simple: cows can be vaccinated between three weeks and three months before calving. This will ensure that their colostrum has the necessary antibodies to protect the calf.

The ‘three weeks’ part is pertinent as it means cows calving on February 1 need to be vaccinated this week to provide proper protection.

The broad window, though, means that all cows calving in February and March can be vaccinated this week.

This should be the number one job on the list this week.

Some farmers are tempted to not do the first cows due to calve, to save money. However, on most farms, the first calves born are by far the most valuable. The early Friesian heifer calf needs to be protected at all costs as she will be in the milking parlour, making you a solid fortune in 24 months’ time.

Also, vaccination helps to reduce shedding of rotavirus, meaning that, as the calving season moves on, the viral load in the shed will be down. This puts less pressure on the ‘late calves’ that run into trouble on many farms every year.

When running cows up the crush for vaccination, the temptation is to maximise use of your time and labour. But the scour vaccine should not be given at the same time as any other vaccine — so that an adequate immune response is mounted by the cow to make enough antibodies in the colostrum to protect the calf.

If IBR or some other vaccine is due, leave it a week. I know that’s a pain in the behind, but you are protecting the future of your herd, so no corner should be cut.

Dosing for worms and fluke shouldn’t be a problem but, as we head into mid-January, close attention should be paid to withdrawal periods, particularly when it comes to ivermectin-based pour-ons. The withdrawal period on these for milking cows is 60 days so, at this stage, they are not an option for spring-calving cows.

Oral white drenches have much shorter withdrawals but involve a serious workout for the person administering them.

It’s not too late to take some faecal samples. Maybe you will be pleasantly surprised to learn that fluke, and maybe even worms aren’t an issue in your herd. A simple pour-on for lice may be all you need.

Have a chat with your vet and maybe you will be able to avoid oral dosing all your cows.

We all over-indulged at Christmas but there will be lots of ways to work off the turkey as the spring progresses, without having to wrestle every one of your cows.

Some physical work, however, can’t be avoided. The calf shed should be prioritised before February 1. Any broken gates or bars need to welded and, most importantly, any leaking water trough or pipes need to be fixed.

Holes in the floor or wall should ideally get filled and plastered over, to stop bacteria and in particular, the dreaded crypto, from hiding out.

There’s often some piece of machinery still sitting in the middle of the calving box or calf shed when the first calf arrives. Let this be the year where this doesn’t happen. It’s a lot easier get organised now than in three weeks’ time.

Remove all the old hay and straw and give the shed one last good disinfecting. Every little helps when it comes to calf disease prevention.

Have a look at calf feeders too. Give them another cleaning and disinfection and replace the teats.

If in doubt, cut into a teat from last year and ask yourself, ‘would I drink a cup of tea through this?’. If the answer is no, the bin is the only place for it. Peach teats are cheap in comparison to an outbreak of calf scour.

Other equipment that is important to have includes two stomach tubes, navel disinfection, arm-length gloves, lube, calving ropes and a functioning calving jack.

It’s also worth having things on hand that relate to problems you may have had last year, such as calcium boluses, electrolytes and some pain-relief medication.

Most importantly, have a supply of tea and chocolate on hand at all times. If you’re in good form, then hopefully, herd health should follow suit.​

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary