Eamon O’Connell: The key jobs to get done before calving starts

Avoid needless stress and loss by preparing properly, from vaccinating against scour to cleaning sheds and sourcing equipment

Busy time: With Christmas now officially over, we are staring down the barrel of the gun that is the calving season. Photo: Getty Expand

Eamon O’Connell

The night before the kids went back to school last week was a bit chaotic in our house. We had a really nice, quiet Christmas. Santa came, everyone ate loads and we visited both sets of in-laws at our leisure.

Clinical work was quiet and we were really settling into the slower pace of life that the holidays bring.

