Eamon O’Connell: Some simple DIY, calf jackets and a bit of extra milk could be all it takes to keep your herd healthy in this cold snap

I’ve been asked the same question by a lot of farmers when I’m in their yard: “How’s the spring going so far?” They are interested to know what the common ailments are and also, that they aren’t the only ones that vet has to call to.

My answer has been the same: “It’s going grand and will stay going that way, until we get a nasty spell of weather.” It’s the same every year — we tip along nicely until around now. Then a wet, windy weekend comes and we are met with an avalanche of sick animals a few days later.

It’s happening now. Bitter winds are starting to blow. Temperatures are set to plummet well into the minuses and there’s even talk of some dreaded snow. The ‘Beast from the East’, or at least some likeness of it, is upon us and, as always, we aren’t really ready.

We have an Austrian vet student with us. She’s very close to being qualified and is making life very easy for whichever vet in our practice is lucky enough to nab her first in the morning and take her out on calls for the day.

Austria is famous for its snow and our student found our lack of preparation for cold weather very funny indeed.

“You don’t even have different tyres on your cars for when it snows?” she asked, laughing in disbelief.

In Austria, the farmers’ housing and general systems are designed to work in any weather, so when it gets very cold, animal health isn’t affected.

But the compact calving, grass-based system we operate is not designed for the very cold snap. Calves in open, airy sheds and cows out on grass are going to come under tremendous pressure this week.

If you don’t have a plan to protect your animals from the dramatic change in conditions, sickness will almost certainly be just around the corner.

​

Calves

Calves, especially those under three weeks of age, perform best at an air temperature of 15˚C. Once it gets colder than this, calves will start to use up their body reserves to keep warm. For every 5˚C below the 15˚C, the advice is to feed 50g/day extra of milk replacer or 0.33L of whole milk per day.

So, in simple terms, for this week, where temperatures at night are going to get down to -5˚C or maybe lower, feed an extra litre of whole milk or an extra litre (of correctly mixed) milk replacer per day.

An extra litre, which costs 70-80c, could be all it takes to prevent a calf from losing weight, getting stressed and ultimately, getting sick.

I have plenty of faith in calf jackets. If your calves are wearing the right ones (lined on the inside to keep in heat and waterproof on the outside), they will be well equipped to deal with this spell of cold weather.

Even still, give them a little bit extra milk this week regardless.

The calf shed itself can be very simply, and cheaply, modified to help protect calves.

Before you do anything else, bed them down well with fresh, clean straw. Calves need to be able to nest in straw to be fully comfortable. This means when they lie down, you should only be able to see their heads poking up out of the straw.

If the shed is fairly open, it can be hugely beneficial to leave in some intact bales of straw, preferably big square bales. These help to break the breeze and allow calves to snuggle in at the base of them.

Take note of the wind direction and place the bales perpendicular to the breeze.

If there are any draughts coming in at the back walls of the pen, a temporary canopy can be of huge benefit. Two big bales of straw and a sheet of ply will be enough to stop the problem.

You don’t need to be Bob the Builder or Baz from DIY SOS. Keeping it simple allows easy removal when this spell of nasty weather passes.

Extra milk along with keeping calves warm and out of the breeze will go a long way to keeping sickness out of the shed.

Make sure you have your pneumonia vaccination up to date and also, for your older calves, your coccidiosis prevention looked after. Talk to your vet for advice on the best products to use on your farm.

​

Cows

Recently calved cows are very delicate creatures and are at great risk of becoming stressed and then sick in this weather.

Cows generate heat from their rumen by digesting food. Giving your cows more straw or more dry silage in the diet this week will give them better rumen fill and slow down the passage of feed through the system.

This will not only allow more nutrients to be absorbed, and the cow will be warmer too.

If your cows are out on grass full-time this week, a re-think may be required.

Imagine a cow that is calved a few days. She’s still stressed from the huge transition from being dry, then calving and now milking. She’s getting back into the swing of things slowly.

Her appetite is increasing slowly and she’s liking the 4-5kg of nuts in the parlour. But she is at the back of the queue if you are buffer-feeding and she’s not able to fight her corner in the paddock either, so she’s not getting high-quality grass (not that there’s much of that out there at the moment).

As temperatures drop well below zero, the only place she should be is in the shed with access to a dry cubicle and lots of silage.

We have been seeing lots of cows with pneumonia, scour and even displaced stomachs over the past two weeks, a lot of which can be attributed to a diet that is heavy on grass and low on silage/fibre.

I know that many cows are out 24/7 due to lack of feed space and cubicle space. If this is the case, pick the vulnerable cows out at evening milking and draft them to stay in — first calvers, recently calved cows and any cow that is thin, lame or recovering from sickness.

Buffer-feed the rest of the herd twice a day. In the same way that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, a full rumen every day definitely helps to keep the vet away.

Mind yourselves too and wrap up well. The cows and calves won’t feed themselves.

​Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh