Eamon O’Connell on Selective Dry Cow Therapy (SDCT): Why it’s time to embrace change and make your herd suitable

There are a number of things that we are just fed up of hearing about.

Covid is top of the list, with the endless news coverage of case numbers and potential restrictions.

I’ve actually found myself changing the radio station lately when some ‘expert’ is rolled out to try and predict what’s going to happen. The reality is that nobody seems to know, and this uncertainty adds to my frustration and annoyance with the whole thing.

Something much less life-threatening, but equally frustrating for anyone involved in the dairy industry, is the focus on Selective Dry Cow Therapy (SDCT).

I was ear-wigging on a discussion last week between three dairy farmers. The conversation turned to the medicines regulations and the impact they will have on drying off cows next year.

Eventually, one of the farmers said: “I’m clean sick of talking about it day in, day out. Just tell us what we have to do and then at least we will know what’s going on.”

I found myself agreeing, in principle anyway, with what he said. We know that the regulations are going to change in January of next year, but particularly when it comes to drying off cows, the message being communicated to farmers (and to vets) is not very clear.

So, what do we know? Well, we know that the current practice of blanket dry cow therapy (where all cows receive an antibiotic tube in each teat) will not be allowed to continue next year. SDCT will involve selecting individual cows that won’t receive any antibiotics, but instead, will just get a sealer.

In order for a cow to be chosen for sealer only treatment, she must have tested below the SCC cut off that you have decided on. The threshold chosen will depend on each individual farm and should only be decided on after consultation with your vet.

If a cow has had any SCC reading that is over the decided threshold during that year, she is deemed not suitable. Similarly, if she has had a case of mastitis during the year or even if she has any teat end damage, she is off the list.

However, before we even pick the cows that we are going to use SDCT on, we must check to see if the herd as a whole ticks the boxes. The checklist is:

⬤ The herd must have at least four milk recordings in the past 12 months;

⬤ 80pc of the cows in the herd were milk recorded last year and again, soon after calving this year;

⬤ A low rate of new infection in the dry period;

⬤ No strep agalactiae in the herd;

⬤ One cubicle space per cow;

⬤ The average bulk tank SCC must be below 200,000 for the last 12 months.

Now, it starts to become clear as to why the communication of what is going to happen next year is so complicated.

Every single herd in the country is different and, for a number of herds, at least one of the six boxes above won’t be ticked.

Straight away, I know what some people are thinking: “Happy days, I haven’t enough cubicles, my herd isn’t suitable for SDCT so I can continue away as normal”.

I’m afraid not. If your herd doesn’t tick the boxes, then there is only one option — you have to make it suitable. You might “get away with it” next year, but ultimately, you are going to have to begin the journey to making your herd compliant.

There are a lot of herds in the country that are short some, but not a lot, of cubicle spaces. I can say, hand on heart, that a lot of these herds don’t need to build more cubicles, but rather, they need to get rid of a few cows.

The numbers game is still very much alive on many farms and it is almost seen as a status symbol as to how high you are stocked on the grazing platform.

Put simply, overstocked herds are stressed herds. The younger cows in particular, which have the best genetics in your herd, are constantly under pressure.

They are walking longer distances while eating just about enough (and sometimes not nearly enough) grass.

These cows’ immune function is reduced and they are much more likely to develop mastitis or SCC, not to mention produce much less milk than they are capable of.

I have seen first-hand on more than one occasion where a farmer has reduced their herd size by around 10pc, but increased their overall milk yield.

Carrying fewer cows can be a lot more cost effective than building more facilities, especially in the current climate.

One thing that is definitely going to have to improve is hygiene on farm, particularly when using SDCT. Antibiotic tubes have allowed us to get away with an awful lot. Giving a cow’s teat a quick dab of a wipe before tubing won’t cut the mustard anymore.

The teat, and especially the teat end, needs to be surgically clean. It can be hard to describe just how clean things need to be because as a very knowledgeable guy said recently: “One man’s dirt is another man’s clean”. The next statement might turn you off your dinner but it gets the point across — if you wouldn’t lick it, don’t tube it.

One certainty is that the rule changes are coming. Sometimes, and I’m as guilty of this as anyone, the attitude can be: How can I get around the rules?

With regards to SDCT, this isn’t an option so we should focus on how we can make the new rules benefit us.

I know of herds that have been using SDCT for the last few years and are now only using antibiotic tubes on about 30pc of their herd.

Not only are they saving money by buying less tubes, but, by improving hygiene practices, their bulk tank SCC is lower now than it ever was.

I think it’s time to embrace the change.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary