Eamon O’Connell: No matter what you read online, vaccines will keep calves healthier

The internet has made the world a global village, or so they tell us. No matter what I want to find out, it is only a few clicks away. Recently, my eldest son asked me a question that I didn’t know the answer to. When I told him that I wasn’t sure, he immediately replied: “Why don’t you ask your phone dad?”

Not only have we a world of information at our fingertips, we also have the chance to talk to and discuss topics with people from all corners of the globe. Discussions surrounding agriculture online are great to be involved in and, sometimes, even more entertaining to watch.

A recent discussion on a social media platform between a number of Irish farmers was centred around a yearly action — vaccinating cows to prevent their calves getting scour in the spring. In-calf cows are vaccinated between three and 13 weeks before they calve and the calves get antibodies against rotavirus, coronavirus and E-coli K99. They get these antibodies by receiving colostrum and subsequently transition milk from vaccinated cows.

A farmer posed the question: “I’m thinking of vaccinating the cows with Rotavac (a well-known brand of calf scour vaccine). What are people’s views?” The replies to the question fell into three general categories.

1. “I’ve been vaccinating for the past five years and will continue to do so — I wouldn’t rear calves without it”. This type of farmer knows just how good this vaccine is. A few years ago, the unvaccinated herd had an outbreak of calf scour and this farmer knows just how torturous a spring it was.

Calves weak with scour, stomach tubing fluids, the vet regularly on farm dripping calves and ultimately, despite everyone’s best efforts, calves were lost. Anyone that vaccinates yearly knows that, despite the expense of the vaccine, it is a very small amount when compared to the loss of valuable stock combined with the physical and mental torture of a scour outbreak.

2. “I used to vaccinate but don’t anymore. I found it too dear and I’m getting away with it”. I regularly get phone calls from farmers in November/December asking would they get away without vaccinating against calf scour.

“Getting away with it” perfectly describes what is happening on these farms. Yes, there are many farms that stopped vaccinating and didn’t get any scour that spring. In some instances, this was down to their exceptional calf-rearing practices where meticulous care was taken around colostrum feeding, transition milk feeding, calf bed cleanliness and hygiene in general.

On other farms, it is just blind luck and I would bet anything that if not next spring, then certainly the one after that, calf scour will rear its ugly head again.

3. The third category of reply is the one I always find most interesting. “I’ve never vaccinated against calf scour and I don’t have any problems”. I would say that, if this is the case, the farmer in question needs to do the lotto ASAP (at the time of writing this, the jackpot is over €19m) and keep me in mind when they win.

An unvaccinated herd nowadays that has never had an outbreak of calf scour is about as rare as hen’s teeth. Sometimes the reply dismissing the vaccine is followed on with the recommendation of some paste/powder/potion instead.

There are any number of products that claim to be “an aid in the prevention of calf scour”. These products should not be dismissed, as some have positive effects on a calf’s gut health, but they should never be used as a substitute for the vaccine.

What certain farmers define as a “problem” is worth considering too. Some are so meticulous that even if one calf gets slightly loose dung, they define this as a problem. There are farmers at the opposite end of the spectrum too, where a level of scour in the spring has become part of the norm and as long as calves stay alive, the setback of scour isn’t seen as an issue.

So, depending on who is telling you that all is rosy in the garden with respect to calf health, it may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

There is a small number of farmers that used the vaccine and their calves still got scour. This is nearly always due to the fact that agent that caused the scour was cryptosporidium, crypto for short. Crypto is a parasite that causes a very nasty scour in young calves and at present, there is no vaccination available to prevent it.

Even if crypto is a problem on your farm, you should still vaccinate. This is because rotavirus in particular will almost always piggy back on top of crypto in an outbreak to make the scour even worse.

Every spring, we notice that calves protected against rotavirus, coronavirus and E-coli K99 have a better chance of recovering from crypto scour than those that have no protection.

Ultimately, the decision to vaccinate should not be one based on an online discussion. Your farm is unique in many different ways, so talk to your vet about your calving pattern, facilities and calf rearing protocol to see if vaccination needs to be incorporated into an overall plan to keep calves healthy next spring.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary