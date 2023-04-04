Farming

Eamon O’Connell: My Benjamin Button day where everything happened in reverse

The Curious Case of a day that took me backwards through the life cycle of a cow, from AI to a difficult calving

Reverse mode: Eamon O'Connell 'was making my way slowly backwards from the point of conception'. Photo: Alf Harvey
Reverse mode: Eamon O'Connell 'was making my way slowly backwards from the point of conception'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Reverse mode: Eamon O'Connell 'was making my way slowly backwards from the point of conception'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell

I had a day last week that made me think of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a film about a man who aged backwards. He started out as an old man and proceeded to age in reverse — the older he got, the younger he looked, until he ended up with the body of a child .

My Benjamin Button day where everything happened in reverse began with me getting one of my own cows into the crush for AI. She is a beauty of an Angus cow, and I had used a fixed-time AI (FTAI) protocol on her, where the timing of the insertion of the AI straw relative to removal of the intravaginal device (Prid or Cidr) is vital.

