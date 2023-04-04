Eamon O’Connell: My Benjamin Button day where everything happened in reverse

I had a day last week that made me think of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a film about a man who aged backwards. He started out as an old man and proceeded to age in reverse — the older he got, the younger he looked, until he ended up with the body of a child .

My Benjamin Button day where everything happened in reverse began with me getting one of my own cows into the crush for AI. She is a beauty of an Angus cow, and I had used a fixed-time AI (FTAI) protocol on her, where the timing of the insertion of the AI straw relative to removal of the intravaginal device (Prid or Cidr) is vital.

Brad Pitt ages in Reverse in The Curious Case of Benjamin Buttom

Brad Pitt ages in Reverse in The Curious Case of Benjamin Buttom

In this case, AI happened 60 hours after removing the device. Hopefully she holds and will calve in January of 2024. She is a cow that puts everything into her calf so I’ve made sure that the calf is eating lots of crunch and that the cow is eating meal daily too. I gave her an injection containing copper, selenium and zinc a few weeks ago as well. Fingers crossed that she doesn’t come bulling again in 3 weeks.

The next stop was a call to a farm to insert Prids into a group of heifers for FTAI. The first step (Day 0) in the FTAI protocol is to insert the intravaginal device and to give each heifer an injection of a hormone called GNRH, which causes any eggs on the ovaries to ovulate, clearing off the ovary.

The intravaginal device slowly releases a hormone called progesterone, which primes the ovaries. On Day 5, a hormone called prostaglandin is injected. This causes a structure on the ovary called a CL to disintegrate, further priming the ovary.

On Day 6, another injection of prostaglandin is given and the Prid/Cidr is removed. After this, the ovary kicks into action. A follicle develops and ultimately ovulates to produce the egg. The egg heads down into the uterus where it meets the sperm and is fertilised.

Forty-eight hours after removing the Cidr/Prid, the heifer is AI’d along with getting an injection of GNHR.

The timing between Prid/Cidr removal and AI is vital. Get it wrong and conception rates will fall through the floor.

There are lots of different protocols out there so before you do anything, ring your vet and have a chat about what best suits your herd, or even your specific group of animals. It will vary depending on whether you are inseminating heifers or cows, or if you are using conventional versus sexed semen.

It’s worth writing down each step that needs to be done, along with the date and time. You’d be amazed at how many mistakes I’ve come across, from forgetting to remove Prids to forgetting to inject on a particular day. It might seem simple, but everyone nowadays has a lot going on.

Also, book your AI technician first and then work backwards. There’s no point starting the protocol only to find out that your technician has no availability on the required day.

After I had started the heifers on their journey to AI, I drove to the next call — another step in reverse, talking blood samples from a group of cows. The herd had poor conception last year so, as part of the investigation, I was going to check the mineral status of the most vulnerable cows. Copper, iodine and selenium are the most commonly deficient minerals in our part of the country.

Once we know if any deficiency exists, then we can plan to supplement before the breeding season starts. If you are starting to breed in early May, this is the week to blood test your cows. It’ll take a week for results to come back from the lab, and you want your cows supplemented immediately after that to have levels up to where you want them when the first AI straw goes in.

After this, I drove on to read a herd TB test. It was a dairy herd and the results were good — all clear for another year.

After I read each crush of cows, the farmer quickly and smoothly vaccinated them against IBR. The majority of herds in our area vaccinate every six months with a modified live vaccine. It is important to get this done prior to breeding to maximise protection.

An IBR outbreak can result in a lot of early embryo death. It’s such a cheap vaccine that it’s a no-brainer. If you aren’t vaccinating and want to check if IBR might be an issue in your herd, blood-testing a cohort of animals will give you a guide, as will getting a bulk milk sample tested for antibody levels.

So far, I’d gone from AI, to getting heifers ready for AI to making sure cows’ mineral and vaccination status was in a good place before breeding. I was making my way slowly backwards from the point of conception.

The next call continued along the same timeline. I examined a cow that was nine days post calving. She had held the cleanings and the farmer wanted her “washed out”.

If a cow retains the placenta after calving, we advise not to do anything until she is calved nine days. Any attempt to remove the cleanings before this can result in trauma to the inside of the uterus as well as leaving some of the cleanings behind.

As long as the cow isn’t showing any signs of sickness, the only harm a held cleaning will do is to the farmer. The smell in the parlour is horrible, and a wayward slap into the face of a cleaning hanging from a cow is an experience you will never forget.

After nine days, the slightest bit of traction will result in the entire cleaning falling out onto the ground. ‘Washing out’ cows was a common practice a few years ago: a high volume of solution would be flushed into the uterus and siphoned out again.

However, the reality was that a lot of this fluid remained in the uterus, and studies have shown that the high-volume wash-out method probably does more harm than good.

If the placenta comes away easily and the cow is in good form, the advice now is to leave well alone. Make a note of the cow and, two weeks before breeding, get her scanned. Some will be 100pc and others may need a small volume of dilute chlorhexidine to be administered into the uterus to complete the full clean-out.

My final call of the day brought me back another step to the start — a heifer calving.

A Caesarian section came with a note of caution: when AI’ing, always double-check the straw you are using. BA is Blonde d’Aquitane, poles apart from AA, Aberdeen Angus. On a small jersey heifer, it’s the difference between an easy calving and an exit through the sunroof.​

​Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary