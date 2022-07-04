Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: If your head is in the sand, your rear end is in the air and it will get kicked!

Herd diseases: It is better to tackle any issues head-on Expand

Close

Herd diseases: It is better to tackle any issues head-on

Herd diseases: It is better to tackle any issues head-on

Herd diseases: It is better to tackle any issues head-on

Eamon O'Connell

I had to call on the services of our electrician yet again last week. The very old building that is the base for our vet practice is defying all logic when it comes to wiring. At one point, when we put in electric gates, they would only work when the sensor light at the back door came on. Yet, our excellent electrician keeps calling when he’s needed, despite the invariable mess that awaits him.

After fixing the complex issue, he began to explain to me the ins and outs of our building’s issues. I cut him short and said, “I’m up the walls today and as long as it’s fixed, I’m happy”.

Most Watched

Privacy