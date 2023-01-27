Farming

Farming

Eamon O’Connell: I survived the flu but your calves might not be so lucky… here’s how to boost their chances

Pneumonia stops nearly 15pc of dairy heifers reaching their first lactation but vaccination, ventilation and warmth all make a difference

Bed down well: We need to focus on keeping calves warm, and deep straw is key. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Bed down well: We need to focus on keeping calves warm, and deep straw is key. Photo: Damien Eagers

Bed down well: We need to focus on keeping calves warm, and deep straw is key. Photo: Damien Eagers

Bed down well: We need to focus on keeping calves warm, and deep straw is key. Photo: Damien Eagers

Eamon O'Connell

Shook! Shook as a bag of fertiliser. As I write this, I’m in recovery from what I presume is the flu. Sore all over, high temperature, harsh barking cough and a nose running like a leaky tap.

Or “the man flu” as my wife refers calls it. Sympathy is given, but only sparingly. It’s no great surprise that I picked up ‘the dose’ that’s going around. Two of our children got it, and sick kids coughing all over you is a sure fire way of getting ill yourself. Add to this the stress on the system.

