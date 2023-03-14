Eamon O’Connell: How to protect your calves from scour when a cold spell strikes

‘When things are going too good, you’d want to be watching out’ is an old phrase that really hit home last week.

We were busy in our clinic up to the middle of last week, but it was a ‘manageable’ busy. The usual suspects were keeping us occupied — milk fevers, calvings, a few displaced stomachs — and the odd curve-ball too, just to keep it interesting.

There was a steady flow of calls and, despite a few nights spent out of the cot, everything was tipping along nicely. Farmers too were in good spirits. Cows out by day, batches of weanlings starting to appear out in a few places and most importantly, for the most part, calf health was good.

Then the snow came. It’s the same almost every spring. All goes well, too well in fact, and then the weather exposes all the flaws in our spring-calving system.

In the last few days, there has been a dramatic increase in outbreaks of calf pneumonia as well as lots of cases of calf scour, often caused by crypto in younger calves and, in older bunches, coccidiosis.

Thankfully, a lot of herds are vaccinating cows to prevent against outbreaks of coronavirus, e-coli and cotavirus in young calves.

Even in outbreaks of crypto, calves that have received colostrum and transition milk from vaccinated cows tend to fare better than those in unvaccinated herds.

However, in recent years, and particularly this year, we have been seeing an unusual development: groups of older calves (3-4 weeks old) are developing a watery white scour that, when tested, shows a positive result for rotavirus.

When they get the news, many farmers say, “I vaccinated the cows against rotavirus — did the vaccine not work?”. It’s a fair reaction. The vaccine isn’t cheap and you expect it to do its job.

To answer the question ‘did the vaccine work?’, we must first understand just how the vaccine works.

We all know the basics: cows are vaccinated between three weeks and three months before calving and antibodies are passed on to the calf through the colostrum. Transition milk fed for the next 14 days provides antibodies that act locally in the calf’s gut to stop rotavirus talking hold.

It’s a method of vaccination that has served farmers very well for 20 years. So why are we seeing rotavirus causing problems in 3-4-week-old calves?

Well, firstly, we need to look at the calf’s immune system, which for the first two weeks of life relies on the antibodies it gets from colostrum and transition milk. After two weeks, it begins to form its own antibodies.

At the same time, the antibodies from its mother start to disappear. So, at three weeks old, a calf is in a very vulnerable position. Its immune system is at a dip in the curve. The smallest little blip at this delicate stage can lead to sickness.

Unfortunately, this coincides with a huge pressure point in the herd as a whole. The ever-tightening pattern of calving in recent years means that when your first calves are hitting 3-4 weeks of age, the calf shed is creaking at the seams. The pens are chock-a-block with calves and space is at a premium.

The workload for many farmers is absolutely huge, meaning that attention to detail is not a number one priority. Get them fed, get them bedded and keep going, trying to get through the endless list of jobs.

Calf health is hanging in the balance and all it takes at this point is the smallest thing to tip the scales in the wrong direction.

It’s usually the most obvious thing — the weather. Up to last Wednesday, all was well. It may have been cool but it was dry. It had been like this since early February so, for the majority of calves, the weather conditions they were born into had not changed.

So the snow, wind and general misery came as a massive shock to the system. This is why I keep harping on about the basics of calf rearing being so important: feed lots of good-quality milk to calves that are in clean, dry, draught-free pens bedded down with lots and lots of fresh straw.

At least then if the weather changes, it is not such a shock to the delicate calf’s immune system.

Other, less obvious things can contribute to the tipping point of health versus sickness.

​As the number of cows calved increases, it becomes harder to keep feeding transition milk. Many farmers will resort to putting cups on the first row of cows and rushing out to the dairy to collect milk to feed to calves.

This milk may be from recently calved cows but, equally, it could be from cows calved a month ago.

The consistency of milk fed can vary dramatically from day to day, which can easily upset a calf’s digestive system.

The transition from milk onto milk replacer can also be enough of a stressor to cause issues.

Hygiene is a huge factor when it comes to a tipping point in calf health. This week I got a real eye-opener when talking to a vet involved in the finer points of calf rearing.

Scour outbreaks happen even on the cleanest farms, and on one such farm, the source of the problem was how the farmer was cleaning his feeding equipment. He was scalding the buckets with very hot water.

They looked very clean, but — and this came as a shock to me — if you clean with very hot water only, you can create a film on the surfaces which make a great breeding ground for bacteria. The correct way to clean is cold wash first, then hot wash. Every day really is a school day.

It’s worth noting that all calves and cows shed rotavirus, even healthy ones. So if you get a rotavirus positive result, don’t immediately blame the vaccine.

Keep your powder dry until you have all other areas investigated. It may not be as simple as you think.​

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary