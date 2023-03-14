Farming

Eamon O’Connell: How to protect your calves from scour when a cold spell strikes

At 2-3 weeks old, calf health hangs in the balance, especially if the weather turns, so feeding, bedding and hygiene are key to preventing scour – even if your herd has been fully vaccinated

Welfare: The basics of calf rearing are so important: feed lots of good-quality milk to calves that are in clean, dry, draught-free pens bedded down with lots and lots of fresh straw. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Eamon O'Connell

‘When things are going too good, you’d want to be watching out’ is an old phrase that really hit home last week.

We were busy in our clinic up to the middle of last week, but it was a ‘manageable’ busy. The usual suspects were keeping us occupied — milk fevers, calvings, a few displaced stomachs — and the odd curve-ball too, just to keep it interesting.

