A silver bullet is defined as a simple, seemingly magical solution to a difficult problem. We’d all love a silver bullet to fix the most complicated, time-consuming and costly issues on the farm — in particular, mastitis and SCC.

There has been an influx to the market of various potions, tubes and boluses that claim to cure cases of mastitis and SCC. Some even have the bonus of not having a milk withdrawal period.

It sounds like a simple solution to a difficult problem. If only that was the case…

Now, I am not for one moment saying that some of these products don’t work. There have been numerous cases where a certain products have been given to cows with high SCC and, on the next milk recording, the cell count has dropped significantly, but it’s open to debate how many of these cows would have self-cured.

Now some of you will be thinking “Sure vets only want to make money — of course he’s not going to recommend any silver bullet.”

Well, you’re going to have to trust me — there is no silver bullet, but there are steps you can take.

Over the past few weeks, I have listened to people with far more knowledge of SCC and mastitis than I have. They have confirmed what we all know: yes, mastitis and SCC problems are extremely frustrating, tiring, expensive and difficult to sort out.

But I have learned that the problem can be solved. However, this takes time, hard work and willingness from both the farmer and the vet to commit to take a slow, methodical, thorough approach to the problem that will involve addressing every area of cow management on the farm.

In the past, the affected cows have been the focus of our attention.

Regularly, I receive calls from fed-up farmers saying mastitis tube X isn’t working and could I recommended a “stronger” tube. The temptation as a busy vet is to simply recommend an alternative and hope the problem goes away.

But neither farmer nor vet can bury his/her head in the sand any longer. We have to see the broader picture as a herd problem.

There will always be a source of the problem on the farm and there will always be a method by which it spreads. Find these, and the solution will become clearer.

A structured approach to investigating the problem will ensure that no detail, however unimportant it may seem, is missed.

We can break down the investigation into three parts:

Read More

The environment

This refers to anywhere that the cow spends her time.

We start at the very beginning and look at the calving box/pen. Research has shown that the bacteria in a dirty calving pen in February can cause cases of mastitis in September.

This should make it very clear just how important hygiene is around calving time.

Cleaning and disinfecting regularly is often easier said than done. Some calving areas are difficult to access with a loader so it can be easier to let the straw pile up rather than clean it out.

Perhaps, now is the time to look at your calving facilities; is there a possibility of moving things around to make the task of cleaning them out easier?

The cubicle house and feeding space also need to be looked at. One cubicle space per cow and adequate feed space so that all cows can feed together are a necessity, not an aspiration.

Look at shed ventilation and water hygiene. More emphasis is now placed on cow flow and cow comfort, particularly around the collecting yard and the milking parlour. Anything that stresses the cow can be a contributing factor to developing mastitis.

Read More

The cow herself

Starting in the field, we need to watch all cows as they walk along the lane and into the collecting yard.

It is at this time that we can notice such things as nasal discharge or lameness. A snotty nose or a sore leg may seem far removed from mastitis, but both are a sign that the cow’s immunity is compromised.

The stress of lameness will definitely compromise the immune system, as will a respiratory virus such as RSV or IBR. SCC and mastitis will be sure to follow.

The cleanliness of the cow needs to be assessed too: her legs, tail and udder should be almost spotlessly clean at this time of year.

If there is dirt on the udder in particular, this is of concern, as bacteria are in abundance here.

A knowledgeable vet told me lately that mastitis is all about keeping faecal matter away from the teat end — although he used a much cruder and unprintable turn of phrase.

Stress-free stockmanship is something that needs to be talked about more. The less stressed cows are, the less likely they are to develop mastitis.

Allowing the cow to walk at her own pace, to enter the parlour at her own speed and to exit, free of fear and stress, will only have a positive effect on herd health.

The milking parlour

This is perhaps the most complicated area to address.

I won’t bore you with details of liner changes and pulsation ratios, but, if we are investigating a mastitis or SCC issue, these need to be checked.

Over-milking and under-milking, although opposites, can both be a problem.

We must assess the teat ends of cows and the general health of the teats. We must look at the application of teat dip — is enough being used? And are all surfaces of all four teats being covered?

Hygiene, as always, is vital. The use of gloves, paper towel for wiping dirty teats and parlour hygiene in general should be checked. A full milking machine service report should be available.

This is just a flavour of what is involved in trying to get to the bottom of a mastitis/SCC problem. It takes time and effort, and some days it will feel like you are in reverse, but if everyone is committed, results will be achieved.

What should be clear is that a silver bullet only hits an easy target.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary