Eamon O’Connell: How to avoid potential pitfalls and ease the process of stomach-tubing your calves

‘When you assume, you make an ass out of you and me.’ To assume is defined in the dictionary as “to suppose to be the case, without proof”. I have been guilty of making many assumptions in my career so far as vet and I was reminded of one such assumption only this week.

I get a lot of good-natured slagging about my weekly column in the Farming Independent from many local farmers. It usually rolls like water off a duck’s back but one conversation made me stop and think.

I was talking to one of our very good suckler farmers about treating calves with scour. Almost on auto-pilot, I advised that if a calf wouldn’t suck fluids, a stomach tube should be used. The farmer interrupted me and exclaimed: “I’ve never stomach tubed a calf in my life. I’d be afraid that I might drown it”.

Initially, I thought he was pulling my leg but I quickly realised he was very sincere. I had assumed, completely incorrectly, that stomach tubing calves was second-nature to farmers.

What I have quickly come to realise over the past few days is that many farmers are quite anxious about stomach-tubing and will avoid it, if possible.

I will try to put everyone at ease by describing the act of stomach-tubing in detail and also highlighting how to avoid any potential pitfalls.

Stomach-tubing is used either to get colostrum into calves or to administer fluids to sick calves. When a calf sucks normally, the milk flows straight into the abomasum. The abomasum is one of the four stomachs in all bovines. It is designed primarily to digest milk in young calves.

The act of sucking stimulates the closure of a groove in the calf’s stomach, allowing the milk to bypass the biggest stomach — the rumen. When we stomach-tube calves, this groove doesn’t close and the tube lets the contents of the bag flow straight into the rumen.

This is OK for the first feed of colostrum. However, as the rumen isn’t designed to digest milk, only fluids should be given by stomach tube to calves more than two days old.

Milk or milk replacer can sit in the rumen and stagnate, making a calf sicker rather than better.

The calf needs to be properly restrained before passing the stomach tube. The easiest way to do this is to back the calf into the corner of a pen so his tail is in the corner. Stand to the right-hand side of the calf (looking from behind) and place your left hand under the calf’s muzzle with a finger or two in its mouth. The majority of calves will happily stand like this while sucking on your finger.

It is worth mentioning at this stage that the mother of the calf should not be in the same pen. We are all wary of suckler cows with newborn calves, but dairy cows account for many injuries on farm. A dairy cow after calving can be equally as dangerous as a suckler, which I found out very early on in my childhood.

At a very young age, ignoring my father’s advice (nothing new there, he’ll say), I wandered over to a Friesian cow that had just calved to see the newborn calf. I will never forget being chased out of the pen, up the yard and all the way to the front door of the house by a very angry cow. I had a very, very lucky escape. I’m definitely not as fast now so it’s not worth taking any chances.

Once everyone’s safety is assured, we can focus on tubing again. There is usually a little clasp on the tube just below the bag and you must make sure that this is shut before starting the process. Next, gently pass the tube over the calf’s tongue.

All stomach tubes have a small bulb like projection on the end which serves to guide the tube down the right path into the stomach. It is very important not to force the tube down. The calf will swallow it with only gentle pressure. If the calf starts to struggle or show signs of stress at any point, remove the tube, give it a few seconds and start again.

The most important thing to remember when stomach-tubing is something we call “the two-tube rule”. When the stomach tube is passed correctly, you should be able to feel two tubes on the calf’s neck.

The one in the centre will be the trachea (windpipe) and to the left of it will be the stomach tube. If you can’t feel two tubes, something has gone wrong, so remove the tube and start again.

Most tubes will have a mark on them as to how far down they should go. If they don’t, a handy tip is to hold the tube beside the calf and measure from the tip of the calf’s nose to its elbow. You shouldn’t pass the tube down any further than that. If the tube is in the correct place, the calf will not be in the least bit stressed and will happily chew and suck on the tube.

Once you are completely happy that the tube is passed correctly (again, remember the two-tube rule), open the clasp at the base of the bag and allow the colostrum (or fluids) to flow freely. If there isn’t a good flow, try reversing the tube back out an inch or two. This usually solves that issue.

When all the contents of the bag have flowed into the calf’s stomach, close the clasp on the bag and gently remove the tube.

Many farmers will stomach-tube newborn calves before they are standing up. This is fine, but it is worth getting proficient in tubing standing calves first before progressing to this.

It is important to closely monitor calves as the colostrum or fluid flows in. I have come across incidences where farmers have overestimated the amount of fluids needed and haven’t heeded the signs of stress in the calf.

The stomach overfills and the contents of the stomach can come up around the tube. If the calf inhales this, it can cause a nasty pneumonia.

If the calf is becoming stressed at all, remove the tube immediately and reassess. I have personal experience of this with a calf on my in-laws farm. Thankfully, the calf survived and I’m still welcome in Co Mayo, for now. It may be only a matter of giving the calf a few minutes to stand up or to get settled before passing the tube again.

Always remember the two-tube rule. With this, and lots of time and patience, stomach-tubing calves will be second nature in no time.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary