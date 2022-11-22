Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: How investing a bit of effort now will save you a lot of time and money next year

Planning for selective dry cow therapy, and parlour-training in-calf heifers can be arduous but they are well worth it

Taking measures: To prevent mastitis, teat sealing heifers has become very popular. Parlour training is also important. Photo: Alan Hopps Expand

Close

Taking measures: To prevent mastitis, teat sealing heifers has become very popular. Parlour training is also important. Photo: Alan Hopps

Taking measures: To prevent mastitis, teat sealing heifers has become very popular. Parlour training is also important. Photo: Alan Hopps

Taking measures: To prevent mastitis, teat sealing heifers has become very popular. Parlour training is also important. Photo: Alan Hopps

Eamon O'Connell

It plain for all to see that this year, dairy farmers are awash with money. And yes, I can hear the indignant voices already — “Sure the inputs are gone up!”. Yes, fertiliser and feed have increased dramatically but even so, the price of milk has gone up exponentially in comparison, and it’s been a bumper year.

It’s not so long ago that milk was struggling in the mid-20s (c/L) and the outlook was bleak, so a good year is hard earned and well deserved.

Most Watched

Privacy