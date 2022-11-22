Eamon O’Connell: How investing a bit of effort now will save you a lot of time and money next year

It plain for all to see that this year, dairy farmers are awash with money. And yes, I can hear the indignant voices already — “Sure the inputs are gone up!”. Yes, fertiliser and feed have increased dramatically but even so, the price of milk has gone up exponentially in comparison, and it’s been a bumper year.

It’s not so long ago that milk was struggling in the mid-20s (c/L) and the outlook was bleak, so a good year is hard earned and well deserved.

It has a positive knock-on effect on the rural community as a whole. We can see it in our business, where it has been a little bit easier to collect this year, compared to the last few.

Still, this doesn’t stop me taking any opportunity to wind up some of the farmers I visit. On one farm last week, a shiny new tractor was glinting in the sun when I arrived.

“You’re kicking money out of the way,” I said with a smirk. “It great to see how the wealthy people live.” The farmer was ready for me and retorted: “I’d rather be sitting in it next year than lying under it.”

His previous tractor was constantly breaking down and he had spent hours under it with spanners and sockets trying to fix it. He was losing valuable time and money on repairs; now he has a

machine he can rely on.

This philosophy rings true for a lot of things on farm: invest now to save time and money later.

Drying off is happening on lots of farms at present. The task itself, although arduous, is possibly the easiest part. Planning for selective dry cow therapy (SDCT) can be a lot more challenging.

Please don’t stop reading now that you’ve seen these dreaded words. It’s a task that a lot of farmers are very apprehensive about. Using sealer only on specific cows can be a daunting prospect as you are taking away the safety net of antibiotics, which covered up for poor hygiene and often less than ideal facilities for years.

However, if you spend lots of time in the planning stage, SDCT can be very successful. This is the year to dip your toe in it as it is the start of the new antibiotic regulations. Next year, it will be an expected task and if you aren’t doing it, a spotlight will be firmly shone on your farming practices.

Your herd has to fit some important criteria before you can even think of using SDCT. Your bulk milk tank SCC has to be under 200,000 for the last 12 months.

You have to be milk recording, with four recordings done through the year being the target. The last milk recording should be less than four weeks from drying off.

Records of mastitis cases through the year are important, as are culture and sensitivity results of milk samples from these cows. If all these boxes are ticked, then SDCT should be considered.

Next, it is time to pick the cows. This is the most important step. Choosing the wrong cow can have catastrophic consequences.

I recently attended a cow that got sealer only at drying off, and she ended up with severe mastitis in two quarters. It turns out she was a chronic high SCC cow, and using sealer effectively closed the door on the oven that is the udder, and it cooked up a nasty infection.

Invest time in getting your vet involved in SDCT. He/she will help you pick out the cows that are suitable. These cows need to have an SCC below 200,00 for the past 12 months. They also must never have had mastitis.

Once chosen, the decision making doesn’t stop there. In the parlour, these cows must be quiet and they must be clean. They also need to have good udder conformation and teats that are free of any damage, particularly to the teat ends.

The act of drying off cows that have been chosen for SDCT needs time and attention to detail. One speck of dirt and it is game over. Use a head torch, lots of cotton wool and methylated spirits and take your time.

If you do, SDCT will be a huge success. You will rescue your antibiotic usage and greatly help the fight against antibiotic resistance.

Also, with no antibiotic, there is no withhold period for milk after calving. Less money on tubes and more milk in the tank. Happy days.

Another group of animals that need investment at this time of year are in-calf heifers. A lot of farmers will clap themselves on the back once the heifers are cubicle-trained, and the next time they get close to them is when they are putting on the calving ropes.

It is frightening just how many heifers we see every spring with mastitis around calving. They get mastitis in the calving box or they are so stressed out after calving both in the parlour and being mixed in with the cows that mastitis develops in the few days afterwards.

To prevent mastitis, teat sealing heifers has become very popular. It is definitely a substitute for a lack of facilities and hygiene but, at a time when concrete and steel are only getting dearer, it is a decent option.

In my opinion, the only safe way to do it is with a roll-over crate. Otherwise, there is no feasible way for a heifer to stand still enough to get teats hygienically clean.

Parlour training your heifers is something that every farmer should do. One trip up the parlour every day means that by the time they calve, they will be quiet and relaxed.

It also allows you to use an external teat sealant — a liquid that, when applied to the outside of the teat, acts as a barrier to the environment. The same hygiene practices as drying off apply; but because there isn’t anything being put into the teat, it is safer.

It doesn’t last for the full dry period like an internal teat sealer, but it will last for a few weeks so it is ideal to put on heifers two weeks before calving. If your heifers are parlour trained, this can be done in the parlour.

Back to our wise farmer — invest time now. “It’s better to be sitting in it than lying under it”.

​

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vets, Nenagh, Co Tipperary