Eamon O’Connell: Housing problems – why you can’t just ‘cross your fingers and hope spring comes quickly’

Cattle are at increased risk of pneumonia, dietary upsets and mastitis when put indoors – and it’s vital to spot the signs early

Vulnerable: &lsquo;In our vet practice recently, we have seen an increase in clinical call-outs due to animals being housed. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Eamon O'Connell

‘That’s the finish of it now,” a farmer said to me as we took shelter from an absolute haymaker of a shower. The torrential rain was mixed in with a few hailstones for good measure.

Of course, the farmer was saying this sarcastically. It’s been “finished” in our part of the country for the last 10 days or so. Land is beyond saturated and the majority of animals are now housed, save for a lucky (or maybe unlucky depending on how you look at it) few on ridiculously free-draining land.

