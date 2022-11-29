Eamon O’Connell: Housing problems – why you can’t just ‘cross your fingers and hope spring comes quickly’

‘That’s the finish of it now,” a farmer said to me as we took shelter from an absolute haymaker of a shower. The torrential rain was mixed in with a few hailstones for good measure.

Of course, the farmer was saying this sarcastically. It’s been “finished” in our part of the country for the last 10 days or so. Land is beyond saturated and the majority of animals are now housed, save for a lucky (or maybe unlucky depending on how you look at it) few on ridiculously free-draining land.

A very good vet once summed up winter housing in this country rather cuttingly: “For nine months of the year, it’s green grass and picture-postcard herds of cattle. Then, for three months of the year, we stick everything into a shed in November and cross our fingers that nothing goes wrong till March.”

Harsh though this seems, there is some truth in it and, in our vet practice this week, we have seen an increase in clinical call-outs due to animals being housed.

The most common one, as usual, is pneumonia. However, there’s a twist, particularly when it comes to weanlings.

​I have attended a number of weanlings with pneumonia over the past few days where the herd owner swore “they were perfect yesterday”, but on examination, it’s clear these sick animals have been under pressure for a number of days.

It’s really easy to spot a case of pneumonia in the field. The affected animal is away from the group or is slow to come to the trough for meal. It’s easy to see the heavy breathing and increased respiration rate.

In a shed, however, it’s far more difficult. Weanlings are often close together on slats. It can be next to impossible to even identify one from the other (particularly in a pen of Angus), let alone get a clear view of each one individually.

Add to this some poor lighting and every animal nicely covered in dirt, and often all you really can see are pairs of eyes.

There are a few things you can do to help pick up cases of pneumonia earlier.

Firstly, replace the fluorescent bulb and clean the cover. You will be amazed at how much brighter the shed will be.

Run the weanlings up the crush and clip their backs and tails. While there, trim the hair on their ears that is partially obscuring the tag.

You might think this is ridiculous, but when you spot a weanling off form, it is much easier to keep an eye on it over the next few hours if you can read its tag number and not try to differentiate it from the rest of the pen by “a white stripe” or “one spot over its left shoulder”.

You might think that meal feeding is a good way to spot a sick weanling in that, if you spill meal along the feed space, the sick one may be slow to line up. But a weanling in the early stages of pneumonia will still put its head out through the barrier and nose at the meal.

The only way to truly check is to walk through the pen. Having suffered an absolute luadar of a kick recently, entering a pen of weanlings should be done with caution, but after a few days, they’ll settle down.

The point of all this is that, the earlier a case of pneumonia is identified, the better the chances of recovery will be.

A farmer rang me this week complaining that one particular pen of weanlings weren’t eating as well as the others. A delicious mix was in front of the feed barrier when I arrived on farm. The first four pens had licked the concrete clean but the last pen had a good bit left to eat, and didn’t seem interested.

The farmer presumed a dietary upset was the cause of the poor appetite and he was discussing how he might change the diet as we moved the animals up to the collecting yard and loaded them into the crush.

He was shocked when, one after the other, every weanling showed a temperature of greater than 39.5°. They all had viral pneumonia.

Anti-inflammatory medication was administered to the whole shed and some swabs were taken to help us to come up with a vaccination plan going forward.

If your weanlings are slow to eat, don’t presume they need some time to adjust to their new diet. Closely examine them, just in case it’s pneumonia.

Now, despite this, we have seen some cases of genuine dietary upsets in recent days. We have had weanlings develop scour and after taking samples, we found that worms were the source of the issue.

We had one group of bulls that were put on ad-lib meal just a little too quickly. They developed scour and became quite dull.

We had to pump them with fluids and powders to counteract the excess acid in their system. Lots of fibre was added to the diet and the meal was restricted for a few days, then very slowly built back up to allow the bulls to adjust.

Perhaps the most interesting case was of a group of recently dried-off cows that made a midnight escape from their shed.

They crossed the yard under cover of darkness and helped themselves to a pile of recently washed and chopped beet that was due to be fed in a mixed ration the following morning.

Thankfully, the farmer’s dog alerted him to the situation but a few greedy Gerties had overdone it. The next morning, three cows needed veterinary attention with a nasty scour and signs of acidosis (a sleepy, dopey demeanour).

Aggressive fluid therapy, both orally and intravenously, was required.

Aside from your standard pneumonia and scour, there have been a few other less common, albeit directly housing-related calls.

Mastitis is more common in sheds, but some cows don’t help themselves. We always get a call at this time of year to a cow with severe mastitis with the farmer proclaiming “she always lies in the sh*t”.

You know the cow. Every herd has one. Despite the abundance of cubicles covered in expensive mats, there’s one cow that plonks herself in the passage in the dirtiest spot possible.

Maybe this year, with cull cow prices being so good, it might be time to make this girl someone else’s problem.

Cows getting ‘stuck’ in cubicles is a common one at this time of year too, but, sometimes, all is not as it seems.

A farmer called me to a cow that he had presumed was stuck in a cubicle. He had manoeuvred her into a position where she should have been able to get up, but she was making absolutely no effort to do so.

When I examined her, sadly, her issue was obvious: she had a fractured pelvis. She had been bulling and had hurt herself. She lay in the cubicles and due to her injuries, couldn’t get up again. Euthanasia was the only option.

Here’s hoping for a short winter, an early spring and as short a stay in sheds as possible.​

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh