Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Eamon O’Connell: Flies are more than just a nuisance — how to combat the nastiest fly-borne conditions

Flies spread various diseases that affect livestock at this time of year. Preventative measures and early detection are key

Flies can spread diseases Expand
Eamon advocates the use of fly repellents Expand

Close

Flies can spread diseases

Flies can spread diseases

Eamon advocates the use of fly repellents

Eamon advocates the use of fly repellents

/

Flies can spread diseases

Eamon O'Connell

When I am finished my day’s work and the kids are in bed, I go to check on my own herd.

I use this term loosely as I have less than 20 animals in total. I am the epitome of a ‘cottage-plot farm’.

I even have a token donkey, whose only purpose it seems is to keep the neighbours awake by braying at the top of her voice at unsociable hours.

Most Watched

Privacy