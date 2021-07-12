Eamon O’Connell: Flies are more than just a nuisance — how to combat the nastiest fly-borne conditions

When I am finished my day’s work and the kids are in bed, I go to check on my own herd.

I use this term loosely as I have less than 20 animals in total. I am the epitome of a ‘cottage-plot farm’.

I even have a token donkey, whose only purpose it seems is to keep the neighbours awake by braying at the top of her voice at unsociable hours.

She is a nuisance in many ways: she can sense when the fencer is turned off and will make a break for fresh pasture at the slightest opportunity. But she’s a likeable animal and it was she that focused my mind on a much more serious nuisance last week: flies.

It was a humid evening, and as I walked across the field, I spotted the donkey running up and down by the hedge. She was swishing her tail vigorously and swinging her head back toward her body. She was very annoyed.

When I got near her, I saw what the issue was: there were a number of horse flies around her. Anyone who has been bitten by a horse fly will know how painful it can be.

The poor donkey had obviously been bitten a few times. I moved her into the shed for the night.

When I checked the cattle next, they too were being irritated by flies.

Now, these were just run-of-the mill black flies, but a nuisance all the same. The cows in particular were covered in them and they were swishing their tails constantly.

I needed to get a fly-repellent product put on them sooner rather than later, as flies can act as vectors for various conditions we often see in cattle at this time of year:

Summer mastitis

This is a very nasty mastitis that commonly affects dry cows and even heifers at this time of year.

It usually affects one quarter and will come on quite quickly. The affected quarter will be swollen and the cow will appear to be stiff when walking, or even lame.

A cow with summer mastitis will be quite sick: she will have a high temperature, be off her feed and appear generally very dull.

If not diagnosed early and treated aggressively, it can easily be fatal.

It requires antibiotic and anti-inflammatory medication, and in severe cases, oral and possibly intravenous fluids.

The offending quarter should be stripped out a number of times a day.

Sometimes, despite best efforts, the quarter may be too far gone and amputation of the teat may be the only option to ensure the survival of the cow.

Prevention is, as usual, much better than cure. All at-risk animals should be treated with a fly-repellent pour-on.

Different products have different durations of action, so read the label carefully and ask your vet for advice too.

Fly-repellent tags are very popular, as are garlic-based licks (the animals will smell fantastic, at the very least).

Applying Stockholm tar to the teats has been proven to work very well, but this is a laborious, messy task that could easily land you a trip to the ICU, so care is advised.

Pink eye

This is a nasty, highly contagious bacterial condition that mostly affects calves in their first year at grass.

It starts off as a clear discharge from the corner of one or sometimes both eyes. This quickly develops into an ulcer in the centre of the eye, which can progress to an abscess-type lesion.

If not treated quickly, the calf will end up permanently blind, and in some severe cases, the eye may have to be removed.

Affected calves should be separated from the group immediately.

Your vet can give the calf an injection into the inside of the eyelid to treat it. This should only be done when the calf is properly restrained.

A fly-repellent pour-on should be given to all calves in the group. They should be checked daily, and any calf with even the slightest sign should be isolated and treated.

Fly strike

This is the most hateful of all fly-related conditions. It is common in sheep and can also affect cattle.

Flies lay their eggs on dirty wool or hair. When the eggs hatch, the maggots start to burrow into the skin of the animal, literally eating it alive. You can only imagine how painful this is.

Treatment involves cutting away the wool or hair over the area and applying a topical solution that will kill the maggots.

Ask your vet for advice, as many people think that the pour-on to repel flies will do, but this is not the case. Your vet will advise pain relief and possibly antibiotics, depending on the severity of the case.

Where the pour-on is useful is in prevention.

In sheep, dagging greatly reduces the risk — removing any wet or dirty wool from around the back end of the animal.

We see cases of fly strike in cattle commonly. I remember a case from around this time last year. It was a young calf at grass that had been suffering from coccidosis.

The condition had been treated and the calf had been improving well. However, I was called to attend him again as he had begun to deteriorate.

On examination, I found that around his tail and anus were very dirty and matted with dung — a knock-on affect of the scour from coccidosis.

When I started to remove this, I found lots of maggots underneath. We cleaned him up and he responded well to treatment.

Another case was a caesarian section. It had been carried out without complication but two weeks later, the farmer noticed that the cow was starting to get quite uncomfortable. She was off her feed and was kicking at her flank.

When I examined her, I got quite a shock: the site of the caesarian was teeming with maggots. It took a lot of time and effort to remove all the maggots and clean up the wound.

The cow responded well but it shows the value of giving all animals with a wound a fly-repellent pour-on.

For any of you that are worried, the donkey got a fly-repellent treatment and is now back to testing the fencer, and my patience.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary