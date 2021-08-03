Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Early embryonic death — the causes, the signs, the myths and the ways to prevent it

There are many factors involved in EED, but vaccinating against IBR and lepto, using tick pour-ons and minimising stress are all key

Vet Eamon O'Connell says: 'The causes of EED are many and varied'. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Vet Eamon O'Connell says: 'The causes of EED are many and varied'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell

When I opened the jeep door in a farmyard last week, I knew immediately that some animal wasn’t being very cooperative.

A long list of unprintable expletives floated towards me from an area behind the collecting yard.

I tentatively poked my head around the corner and was greeted by a very red-faced farmer who was busy trying to repair a fencing post. It was the straining post of the paddock where the bull usually resided, although there was no sign of him at this point.

