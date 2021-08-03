Eamon O’Connell: Early embryonic death — the causes, the signs, the myths and the ways to prevent it

When I opened the jeep door in a farmyard last week, I knew immediately that some animal wasn’t being very cooperative.

A long list of unprintable expletives floated towards me from an area behind the collecting yard.

I tentatively poked my head around the corner and was greeted by a very red-faced farmer who was busy trying to repair a fencing post. It was the straining post of the paddock where the bull usually resided, although there was no sign of him at this point.

“Things aren’t quite going to plan?” I asked, tongue firmly in cheek.

“If this bull isn’t breaking out, then the cows are trying to break in,” he said, clearly exasperated.

His choice of word was fitting. ‘Breaking’ is a common occurrence around this time of year — cows coming in heat when they were presumed to have been in calf.

It is very frustrating to see a cow showing clear signs of bulling when you thought she was more than a month in calf.

It was even more frustrating for this farmer as he had taken the bull away from the herd to avoid having any late calvers. However, a bulling cow (that was presumed in calf) had enticed him to make the great escape and he was now happily sowing his wild oats in the paddock with the main herd.

The best-case scenario is that this cow isn’t actually bulling, it is just the bull trying to ease the boredom of the end of the breeding season.

But it was much more likely that the cow was just repeating roughly 42 days after her last observed heat. Her first repeat at 21 days was simply missed and she repeated 21 days later again.

The worst-case scenario is that the cow had an early embryonic death (EED) and now, she is back bulling again. The timing of this bulling is nearly always at odds with any multiples of the normal 17-24-day cycle. For example, a cow that is bulling 35 days after the last service most likely had an EED.

The causes of EED are many and varied.

The first thing to consider is the cow’s diet. A flush of high-quality, highly digestible grass is coming over the next few weeks, and the excess protein can have a negative effect on reproductive performance and fertility.

Excess protein requires additional energy to break it down, which can worsen a state of Negative Energy Balance in the cow.

Excess protein also leads to excess urea in the bloodstream, which has been linked to EED. Some of the urea is excreted in milk, so milk urea level is a good indicator of excess protein in the diet.

A sudden increase in milk urea level or a level consistently above 35 has been linked to embryo death. A milk urea level of 20-35 is advisable.

Heat stress was certainly a factor just over a week ago. Cows were very uncomfortable as temperatures in some part of the country reached 30°C. The associated stress put some cows at high risk of losing early embryos.

The full repercussions of the heatwave won’t be seen for another few weeks in respect to fertility.

There are a few common diseases that can cause EED, such as IBR. The delicate early embryo is extremely sensitive to the elevated temperature and stress that the cow suffers from in an IBR outbreak.

In large herds, twice-yearly vaccination is advised. Your vet will know the risk level of your herd regarding IBR and will advise you on the correct vaccine to use and the right time to use it.

Lepto is another disease whose most direct effect is EED. It can also cause late-term abortion, as well as affecting the bull’s fertility as well.

Yearly vaccination is certainly money well spent. Animals being vaccinated for the first time require two shots, three weeks apart.

Timing can be farm-specific. Some choose to vaccinate in the spring, just before breeding while others vaccinate in December, making use of a quieter time of the year.

Tick-borne fever has become more common in recent years. Cows display signs similar to IBR and again, embryo loss is quite common. Tick prevention should be considered at this time of year; some products give protection against both flies and ticks.

Mastitis is a problem at the moment in some herds, and a side-effect of this disease can be embryo loss — particularly with the nasty mastitis that leaves the cow stiff, sore and very sick.

All too often when pregnancy scanning, a cow confirmed empty will have a history of severe mastitis earlier in the lactation.

There are many other less common factors that should always be considered with EED.

Genetic defects have been linked to up to 10pc of embryo losses, while vitamin and mineral deficiencies should never be ruled out.

One myth worth dispelling is that “handling” a cow can cause embryo loss. Scanning or rectal palpation of an early pregnancy will not cause EED.

In fact, early scanning can pick up cows with EED, allowing them to be treated and maybe even got back in calf within the desired calving window

Back to our disgruntled farmer. The cow that enticed the bull to break out of his pen was indeed bulling.

The question now is, is it worth serving her? If she is bulled today, she will be due to calve next May. I am seeing a lot of farms at present where the bull is being left with the cows because “they will be worth more in calf than not”.

But we all know the risks of late calvers, and another flurry of expletives may be heard in May when this cow has milk fever or is in difficulty calving. Food for thought.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary