Eamon O’Connell: Driving a cow down a bumpy hill will not solve any ailment your animal has

The main sign of an LDA or RDA is a cow will not eat any form of concentrate. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

The main sign of an LDA or RDA is a cow will not eat any form of concentrate. Photo: Alf Harvey

Eamon O'Connell

I spent what little free time I had this week cleaning out one store room in our veterinary clinic.

Last Thursday afternoon, it was the epitome of spring cleaning. The sun was shining, the birds were singing and the dust was blowing off old boxes that hadn’t seen the light of day in God knows how long.

