Eamon O’Connell: Driving a cow down a bumpy hill will not solve any ailment your animal has

I spent what little free time I had this week cleaning out one store room in our veterinary clinic.

Last Thursday afternoon, it was the epitome of spring cleaning. The sun was shining, the birds were singing and the dust was blowing off old boxes that hadn’t seen the light of day in God knows how long.

I found lots of rubbish in this particular room and I also found some very interesting stuff, some of it dating back to the founding days of the practice, long before I was born: some old syringes dating back to the 1960s and, most interestingly, a call book that detailed calls carried out in the late 70s.

I happily wasted an hour reading familiar names and marvelling at the different medicines used to treat conditions very similar to what we are seeing now.

“Let the air in and the demons out” was a phrase an old vet I knew used to use. Not only was this in reference to spring cleaning, but also for whenever any vet in the practice performed abdominal surgery in a cow.

Even if the findings of the surgery were somewhat inconclusive, letting the air in and the demons out often kick-started the cow on the road to recovery. At this time of the year, there are a number of reasons why we are performing abdominal surgery on cows.

In dairy cows, the number one reason for abdominal surgery is to correct a left displaced abomasum (LDA). The abomasum is the cow’s fourth stomach and usually rests on the right hand side as you are looking at the cow from behind, low down just beneath the last few ribs. It is kept there by the rumen — the cow’s main (and biggest) stomach, which occupies pretty much the whole left side of the abdomen.

After calving, many cows are put under a lot of pressure. There is a huge increase in energy demand for milk production and cows will often end up in a state of Negative Energy Balance (NEB). Feed intakes can be reduced because of this. Also, with cows being turned out to grass in many parts of the country, the fibre content of the diet has taken a nosedive. These two factors result in the rumen not being nearly as full as it should normally be.

The abomasum suddenly has a lot more room in the abdomen and can float over, beneath the abnormally shrunken rumen, to the left side. Here, like a balloon on a string, it glides up the left side of the abdomen and becomes trapped between the rumen and the abdominal wall.

In reality, anything that causes a reduction in appetite can lead to a displaced abomasum so we also see it occurring secondary to a hard calving, milk fever, mastitis or ketosis. Regardless of the cause, an LDA requires early detection and early correction to achieve a good outcome.

The main clinical sign of a cow with an LDA is she will stop eating concentrate or ‘go off her nuts’, as it is known in our area. No matter what form of concentrate you offer her, she will point blank refuse to eat it.

Your vet will diagnose the LDA by placing their stethoscope between the last few ribs and flicking the cow’s skin with their finger. The vet will hear the classic ‘ping’ sound through the stethoscope, which sounds like the noise you get by slapping a well blown up beach ball. The sound is the build-up of gas in the displaced abomasum.

Correcting the displacement involves surgically incising into the abdomen, removing the built-up gas in the abomasum and returning it to its rightful place. The approach we use in our practice is to go in on the right side of the abdomen.

We use a sterilised calcium flutter valve with an attached needle to let the gas out of the abomasum and then we pull it over beneath the rumen to the right side where it belongs. It is stitched in place here and, after the surgery is complete, we use a pump to give oral fluids to the cow.

Not only does this help rehydrate the cow, but it also fills up the rumen to a more normal size, helping to keep the abomasum where it should be. Anecdotally, I have heard of people taking a cow with an LDA for a spin in the cow-box down a bumpy road to, I presume, shake the abomasum back into place.

All I can say about this is I know if I had abdominal pain, the last thing I’d want would be to be shaken around like a packet of skittles on a rough road.

A more serious condition that we encounter is a right displaced abomasum (RDA). This is where the abomasum becomes enlarged with gas on the right side and can sometimes twist upon itself (a volvulus). This is a very serious condition and time is very much of the essence, particularly if the abomasum is twisted.

Initially, an affected cow will show signs like an LDA, but will rapidly deteriorate over a number of hours. Surgical correction is often quite difficult as gallons of fluid need to be removed from the abomasum to allow it to return to normal size.

It is often a two-vet job. The longer the condition is left untreated, the more fluid builds up and the chances of a good outcome greatly reduce. In severe cases, when the abomasum is untwisted, the cow could go into shock, so again, the earlier the condition is diagnosed and treated, the better.

A dilated caecum is another common condition that needs surgical intervention. The caecum in the cow is the equivalent to the human appendix. When it becomes enlarged, surgery is needed to remove the build-up of fluid and return it to its normal size and place.

Sometimes, we will give an affected cow oral fluid and powders to try to stimulate the digestive system and correct the condition which, on occasion, has been known to work.

A drive down a bumpy road is not the cure for any of the conditions mentioned above. Advances in surgical techniques, combined with improved facilities on many farms, means letting the air in and the demons out often takes less than an hour out of your day and will keep a cow in your herd for a few more years.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary