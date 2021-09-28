Eamon O’Connell: Beware the high hidden costs of putting vital jobs on the long finger

Maintenance: 'Whenever we investigate problems with SCC or cases of mastitis, I always ask, when was the milking machine last serviced, and when were the liners changed?' Photo: Owen Breslin

I had a lovely afternoon off last week while my jeep was being serviced. It has been very busy of late and I didn’t realise just how long overdue a service was.

I enjoyed a cup of coffee or two and I caught up with some long-overdue paperwork while I waited. I was in good humour as I walked back to the garage that evening to collect my vehicle, but this was to be short-lived.

I’m no mechanic but I knew immediately that the long, itemised and quite expensive bill was outside the normal realm of a general service.

To cut a long story short, if I had serviced my vehicle as per the manufacturer’s instructions instead of driving on and ignoring the service light on the dash, I wouldn’t now be putting a sizeable hole in my already shaken bank account.

I was angry at myself. I had been making money by working hard on one end, but my carelessness with my jeep meant I was losing money on the other end. I definitely won’t be making the same mistake again.

It’s easy to see parallels on the farm. How often do you find yourself saying, “That needs to be done now but, ah, I’ll get to it tomorrow”. Invariably, as Garth Brooks would say, “Tomorrow never comes”.

Take the milking parlour, specifically, the cluster liners. Whenever we investigate problems with SCC or cases of mastitis, I always ask: “When was the milking machine last serviced, and when were the liners changed?”

Most farmers will combine the two, usually before the herd starts to calve in the spring.

However, it always seems to come as a surprise to farmers when I calculate out exactly how often liners need to be changed. The accepted figure is that a liner should be changed every 2,000 milkings.



It works out that if 120 cows are being milked in a 14-unit parlour, liners will need to be changed every four months.

And if 200 cows are being milked in a 20-unit parlour, they will need to be changed every three months.

For the majority of parlours, one liner change per year is not enough. If they aren’t changed in time, they will get worn or cracked, leading to issues with mastitis which can spread quite quickly.

The money you save by not buying new liners will be spent several times over on treating cases of mastitis and culling affected cows.

I was called to an incident on a farm this week that could easily have been avoided if things hadn’t been put on the long finger.

On this farm, there was an old slatted tank adjoining the crush and holding pen. The agitation point was covered with a steel cover but it had definitely seen better days.

A group of soon-to-be-weaned Charolais bull calves were in the pen waiting to be dosed and vaccinated.

One of the liveliest calves decided he didn’t want to wait to be jabbed and proceeded to jump out over the top bar of the pen. He fell down onto the steel cover which, in its flimsy state, disintegrated — and he found himself in the bottom of the slatted tank.

Thankfully, there was only about three feet of pretty much rain water in it, so the calf didn’t get hurt and didn’t drown either.

The farmer somehow managed to lasso the shocked calf. I administered some sedation and with the aid of the telescopic loader, he was winched to safety.

“Every time I pass that tank, I keep meaning to fix that cover,” the farmer said as we surveyed the very dirty but thankfully unhurt calf. If he had, this dangerous situation would have been avoided.

Not only was there the cost of a new cover, but also the cost of the vet’s call-out fee (regardless of what great value for money your vet is).

Another problem caused by tasks being postponed involved

calves suffering from a bad outbreak of crypto scour. One pen was particularly badly affected.

When I carried out an investigation, it soon became apparent why: the pen contained a water trough that was so low to the ground, the straw almost covered it. It was leaking, making a lot of the bed damp.

The leaky trough was providing the ideal environment for the parasite, which thrives in damp, warm conditions. The farmer knew the trough had “a small leak” but was just so busy, it was always put in the “I’ll get to that tomorrow” pile.

I appreciate that farmers, particularly dairy farmers, have a lot on their plate at the moment, making it hard to complete tasks in a timely fashion.

A part-time worker may be justifiable on your farm for just a few days — if you can get someone.

Make a list of all the things you’ve been putting on the long finger and set aside a day — with or without — hired help to attack the list. You’d be amazed at what you can accomplish.

A bit of forward thinking always helps too. For example, I have a group of suckler weanlings to dehorn as soon as the weather cools.

Despite using anaesthetic and administering pain relief, this will be a tough procedure on the animal, and liveweight gain will suffer considerably.

It is also a tough job for the farmer and vet. I am going to suggest to the farmer that next spring, we sedate and dehorn the calves when they are only a few weeks old.

It will cost less and save more in the long run.

As the expensive bill from the garage taught me: Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary