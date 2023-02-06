Farming

Farming

Eamon O’Connell: A bowl of soup a day won’t keep the vet away – why post-calving diet is vital for your cows

Cows need to eat a lot after giving birth to get their milk production back up and to avoid illness – so pay close attention to their feed

Transition period: Cows must really be taken care of in these first few days after calving. If they&rsquo;re not, there are lots of things that can go wrong. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Transition period: Cows must really be taken care of in these first few days after calving. If they’re not, there are lots of things that can go wrong. Photo: Roger Jones

Eamon O'Connell

After a busy morning last week, I arrived back at our vet practice accompanied by the sound of my stomach rumbling.

It had been an early start, and the bowl of Cheerios I wolfed down at 6.30am hadn’t been nearly enough to keep the hunger pangs at bay.

