Eamon O’Connell: A bowl of soup a day won’t keep the vet away – why post-calving diet is vital for your cows

After a busy morning last week, I arrived back at our vet practice accompanied by the sound of my stomach rumbling.

It had been an early start, and the bowl of Cheerios I wolfed down at 6.30am hadn’t been nearly enough to keep the hunger pangs at bay.

I was under pressure for time and all that was in the canteen fridge was a container of soup. It’d have to do and, after a quick spin in the microwave, I made short work of it.

An hour later, with at least three more hours to go before I was going to be finished up, my stomach started to groan again. The soup had filled the gap, but not for nearly long enough. Now, on a cold, damp February evening, I was hungry…and grumpy.

Everything is more difficult on an empty stomach. You don’t have the same energy for work, there’s no pep in your step and the humour isn’t great.

There’s a reason the word ‘hangry’ exists — being angry just because you are hungry. A full stomach equals a happy person.

This, like many other things, rings true in the bovine world too.

Calving has started for pretty much every spring herd by now and it’s full steam ahead for the next few months.

The focus over the past three months or so has been on trying to make sure that cows don’t put on too much condition. Straw and hay has been added to their diets while silage, especially that of good quality, has been fed sparingly.

In the days leading up to calving, cows’ appetites have dropped right back, because the nearly full-term calf in their uterus is taking up so much space that it’s not allowing them to fit as much feed in.

I’ve also heard of some farmers restricting feed to close up cows during the day and only feeding them at night. The theory is that the cow will be too busy eating and digesting at night to calve, so will be more likely to calve during the day.

The jury is out on this, with some swearing by it and others not really seeing any difference. Regardless, it has been all about limiting feed up to now. However, once the cow calves, it goes completely in the opposite direction.

There is a huge change in the inside of the cow. An average calf weighs 40kg and the uterine fluids and cleanings another 25kg or so. This weight and volume have been pressing on the cow’s insides, limiting how much feed she can take in.

At calving, all of a sudden this is gone. Think about the gap it has left: 65kg is the size of an average woman. Now, the cow’s stomach has the room to expand. And it needs to, because there’s a massive demand on the system from a milk production point of view.

The time after calving is often referred to as the transition period, and for very good reason, as the cow switches from pregnancy to a rising plane of milk production.

For the cow’s stomach, the first few days after calving are the greatest transition. It takes a few days for the stomach to return to a state of maximum capacity and it also takes the cow a few days to regain her full appetite.

Close attention should be paid to the freshly calved cow’s diet, with the aim of having a decent quantity of fibre in it to keep the rumen full, while also supplying lots of energy to help milk production and prevent the cow from burning her own body reserves.

Cows must really be taken care of in these first few days after calving. If they’re not, there are lots of things that can go wrong.

Most dairy farmers will be familiar with the concept of a displaced abomasum. The small stomach which lies low down on the right can move over to the left and become trapped (displaced) behind the big stomach — the rumen.

This usual cause is that the rumen isn’t big enough to keep the abomasum where it should be. This can be due to the cow being sick from another condition such as mastitis or metritis, or being ketotic from being too fat at calving.

It can however, be simply down to post-calving diet where the rumen just isn’t full enough.

A cow after calving is a very delicate creature and can easily be bullied when she is moved from the calving pen into the milking herd. As the spring moves on, the milking group will have more and more strong, established cows who have been calved a while and are under no pressure.

These cows will definitely bully the weaker, more timid, recently calved cows, particularly first and second calvers. These cows will stay away from the feed barrier until the dominant cows have eaten, so will eat less — and what they eat will be lower quality.

There is a strong argument for making a ‘fresh cow group’ as calving progresses to try to prevent this from happening. If a young, freshly calved cow can get a bit of TLC for even a few days after calving, you’ll be amazed at the difference it will make.

After calving, the cow’s immune system is under huge pressure and even the slightest thing can tip her over the edge.

Stress-induced diseases such as IBR and mastitis are very common after calving. Maintaining a proper diet and feeding a cow correctly definitely help prevent the stress levels rising and keep the immune system healthy.

My own level of hunger on a cold February evening was what led to this conversation, and you have to think about cows that are out at ‘grass’ on these early spring days too.

Yes, it’s great to get a cow that has just calved out into a paddock. She can stretch her legs and lie off in comfort where and when she wants to.

However, in my opinion, that’s about as far as it goes. We shouldn’t be relying on the grass that’s out there at present to make up a decent percentage of the newly calved cows diet.

It’s the same as my bowl of soup — it’ll fill a gap, but it’s not much good after that. If you are letting cows out for a few hours, make sure they’ have eaten well beforehand.

On a cold day, for a cow that’s under pressure, a bowl of green soup just ain’t going to cut the mustard.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary