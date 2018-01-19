Do you suffer from Owneritis? A common Irish affliction on farms

Bert Van Niejenhuis, a Dutch vet working for CowSignals says that working on the same farm every day, sometimes you don’t see the problems on your farm anymore, and it can lead to an affliction he calls ‘owneritis’.

Bert Van Niejenhuis, a Dutch vet working for CowSignals says that working on the same farm every day, sometimes you don’t see the problems on your farm anymore, and it can lead to an affliction he calls ‘owneritis’.

This is the case for vets and farmers alike, he said at a recent Roche’s Feed conference.

“Take some time to open your eyes and just look at your cows” said Bert. He said that we can communicate with our cows and understand their needs by reading their body signals. The more comfort we can provide to them the longer they can stay on the farm and the more milk they can produce for us.” One third Irish cows are lame and 35pc have a wound somewhere and this is accepted as the norm, the Dutch vet has said.

Bert said that if farmers can communicate with their cows and understand their needs they can change their environment accordingly and increase their production. “Understanding the cows body language is the key to your farms profitability” said Bert. By simply taking the time to watch your cows getting up and down from the cubicle and show you if she is comfortable, he said.