Darragh McCullough: 'My dad was among the first group of farmers to take the plunge and robotic milking machines'

21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM Expand

21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

You know you're getting old when you start remarking on the passage of time. So I was confirming my oldie status last week marvelling over technological advances in farming over the last 20 years.

For it was in 1999 that my dad installed three Lely robotic milking machines on the farm here at Elmgrove.

He was among the first group of four farmers in the country to take the plunge, and it was all terribly exciting.