Dan Ryan: Spring transition will define the direction of your dairying year

Housing environment is an issue that needs to be addressed by the dairy industry for various livestock categories. Added to this, there continues to be an impetus to increase dairy herd size which is unsustainable.

There will be significant changes in farm payments through CAP. There will be a greater emphasis on carbon sinks using the planting of trees as shelter belts, independent of forestry plantations.

And regardless of policy decisions from Brussels, you as a dairy farmer can have a very significant impact on the carbon footprint generated from your dairy farm by actions taken over the next three or four months.

Approximately 80pc of our dairy herd is going through its dry cow/fresh cow transition (DCFCT) from the months of December through April. This encompasses the period of eight weeks pre-calving and the first two weeks post-calving.

Over 70pc of future herd health issues and associated reproductive performance are linked to the management of your individual cows in this DCFCT.

I hear you asking: 'What has this to do with reducing my carbon footprint from the farm?'

Optimisation of DCFCT will increase financial rewards from the dairy business and simultaneously reduce your carbon footprint.

This is a 'win-win' scenario, which you need to implement using the following management aids in the DCFCT: