Dan Ryan: Housing is a key part of the dry cow transition

Unfortunately, an increase in stock numbers centred on expansion in dairy has not been matched by either number of beds or feeding space in the 'cow hotel', which increases environmental stressors.

But inclement weather since August has meant that cows have had to be housed earlier this autumn, and there has been an upsurge in respiratory disease in housed cattle.

This year, excellent grass growing conditions during the summer months enabled farmers to create large inventories of silage to address any future fodder crisis.

Many farms are still faced with large feed bills from 2018. This overhang has meant a dramatic drop in feed sales.

Farmers have resorted in many grass-based systems to focus on minimal supplementation of concentrate feeding.

The past six weeks have seen ample supplies of grass, but poor grazing conditions. Grass dry matters have been very poor, supporting approximately 9 litres of milk.

Without supplementation of concentrates, cows have lost rather than gained body condition in preparation for the dry-cow period.

An additional twist has been the rapid deterioration in farm roadways, increasing the incidence of lameness.

We are now entering the lead-in period for dry-cow transition in preparation for the 2020 calving season.

Cows need to enter the dry-cow period, of ideally 10 weeks for first and second calvers and eight weeks for mature cows, in optimal body condition score,.

Many dairy farmers have focused on high outputs of solids from grazed grass with concentrate supplementation as required, to maintain body condition score in an optimal status at all stages of the production cycle.

Nutritionists feel that cows are more efficient at supporting body condition gain with correct nutrition while in milk.

In this scenario, cows are being successfully managed with six-week dry cow transition periods.

It is essential to have accurate calving dates to achieve a successful outcome for the next lactation in this scenario.

Farmers need to understand the critical importance of proper dry-cow transition management - over 70pc of future herd health and survivability relates to the experience of cows in the dry transition period.

Gone are the days when cows should be dried off, fed poor-quality silage in a poor housing environment with expectation to start milking again in February.

Concerns centred on animal welfare, dry-cow antibiotic therapy and management of new-born calves mean that the professional farmer will focus on the optimisation of herd health through minimal challenges to the immune system.

Increased dairy herd size in Ireland over the past six years has created a major bottleneck in terms of dry-cow transition management. The housing environment has to be correct.

Cows need space to breathe, walk, feed, drink and lie in the dry cow house. This has to be a priority.

Low-cost systems with topless cubicles and stand-off pads are not going to be acceptable as part of the consumer sentiment toward food production from dairy.

Having created an optimal housing environment, the dry-cow diet needs to be put in place. The primary forage supplied to our dry cows is grass silage.

Forage analysis for its feed value is essential as part of a primary focus in optimisation of immune function in the dairy herd. Dry cow mineral supplementation is an essential part of future herd health and survivability.

There has been too much of a focus by dairy farm purchasing groups on dry cow mineral based on price but not quality.

Finally, do not forget the importance of water. Dry cows require less drinking water than those in milk, but it amazes me how many farms have an insufficient supply of clean water or inadequate drinking space.

In conclusion, the dry cow transition period should be enjoyed by both our cows and stockmen.

Bear in mind future consumer sentiment toward animal welfare and the financial gain to your business by getting this stage of the production cycle correct.

Focus now on optimisation of housing environment and dietary requirements for your dry cows.

Dr Dan Ryan is a bovine reproductive physiologist and can be contacted on www.reprodoc.ie

