The fodder shortage has raised many questions about systems of milk production for spring calving.

Dan Ryan: Empty cows need to be offloaded now to cut winter fodder costs

Now, there is no discussion of expansion on any farm visits.

However, farmers are still optimistic that a mild autumn will enable a third cut of silage and enable cows to be kept outdoors later in the autumn.

The challenges at farm level vary tremendously depending on the part of the country. For example, recent rainfall has had little impact in counties Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

It is hard to believe that some herds are being fed up to 9kg of dairy ration on a daily basis.

In other parts of the country where rainfall was sufficient on heavier soil types, grass supply has enabled resumption of grazing rotation and opportunity to harvest second and third cuts.

This will ease pressure on these farms to provide sufficient forage for the dry cow/ fresh cow transition periods.

Cull cow prices have dropped significantly. Farmers are reluctant to sell their empty cows at these prices. Milk prices justify keeping the empty cows on farms where fodder supplies for the rest of the grazing season are not at risk.