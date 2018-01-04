Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 5 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy processors report benefit of reduced iodine levels in feed

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A recent industry-wide initiative to reassess the iodine nutrition of lactating dairy cows is having a beneficial effect on milk iodine concentrations, Teagasc has said in a recent research update.

Until spring 2017, the animal compound feed industry in Ireland had adopted using 60mg iodine per day as the ‘normal’ supplementation rate rather than 12mg iodine per day as originally recommended.

In January 2017, all manufacturers of compound feed in Ireland were requested to revert to the recommended rate of 12mg/d.

In research involving its dairy herds in Moorepark, Teagasc varied the supplemental iodine intake and milk iodine concentrations of the herds.

Herd 1 and Herd 2 were receiving close to the target iodine supplementation rate, but Herd 3 was receiving surplus supplemental iodine.

Consequently, the bulk tank milk for Herd 1 and Herd 2 was well below the upper limit for milk iodine concentration, but Herd 3 was exceeding the upper limit.

Teagasc has said that the results clearly indicate that it is feasible to maintain milk iodine concentration at between 20 and 150μg/kg by providing approximately 12mg iodine per day.

It also said in the update that Initial feedback from processors in 2017 indicates that the iodine specifications for the Infant Milk Formula  market have been easier to achieve than in previous years.

Also Read

It said this reflected the prompt changes to the iodine inclusion rate implemented by the majority of feed manufacturers in line with Teagasc guidelines.

Teagasc said co-operation from dairy farmers, the feed industry, dairy nutritionists and veterinarians is required to continue using the recommended 12mg per day of iodine, facilitating profitable and sustainable growth of the Irish dairy industry.

Iodine toxicity is especially important for newborn infants, who are more sensitive to it because of an immature thyroid gland. Infant milk formula (IMF) is a key market for the growing Irish dairy industry, but milk produced when cows are fed surplus iodine in supplemental concentrate is generally unsuitable for inclusion in IMF.

Iodine concentrations in raw milk (bulk tank) should be maintained between 20 and 150μg/kg. This ensures that cows are maintained in adequate iodine status, and that the milk produced is safe for a diverse product portfolio.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Newly elected Chairman John O’Gorman with Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Dairygold elects Tipperary farmer as new Chairman
Joe Hennessy in the newly constructed dairy on his farm at Clerihan, Co Tipperary

'A good set-up will also deliver on quality of life' - Tipp dairy farmer on his...
Graham Swanton, farm manager; Donal Mullane, Teagasc area manager, and Bill Carroll on Bill’s farm at Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary

How this Tipp dairy farmer developed a modern dairy unit to milk over 200...
Glanbia suppliers are optimistic about land availability.

Glanbia suppliers spend €13,000 a year renting land and are looking for more...

Better labour practices can help you put the fun back into farming
Tom and Fiona Burgess of Coolattin Cheddar and Mount Leinster cheese

Cheese-maker Tom finds gold in his west Wicklow fields
Brendan Hinchion, his wife Virginia and daughter Thia on the family farm at Kilnamaytra, Macroom, Co Cork PHOTO: Denis Boyle

120-cow Cork dairy farmer on why "ready to go" as soon the Government...


Top Stories

GRAPHIC FOOTAGE WARNING: Sheep attack caught on camera as dog...
It could be “very dangerous indeed” to get close to a calf while the mother was in the vicinity. Stock photo.

Farmers warned over dangers of taking 'selfies' with new born calves
Cashel Community School students Aoife O'Connor, Calum Maher & Sarah Delaney are pictured discussing soil sampling with David Corbett in Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co Cork during Science Week. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Soil fertility testing is the foundation of good farming
Inspectors responded to a report of pollution in the Altagoan River at Gortnaskey Road, Draperstown. Image PA

Bushmills farmer fined for making a discharge of effluent to a waterway
British Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

UK's environmental plans risk Britain's food security, say Northern Ireland...
Dolly the first cloned sheep. PA

Genetically-modified animals could be sold in UK after Brexit, says Michael Gove
18/11/2017.Mountbellew Sheep Mart, Co. Galway. Mountbellew Mart manager, Alfie Loftus, gets some help from his dog Lassie, working the yard before Saturday's sales. Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb prices 'kick on' as poor weather hits factory supplies - IFA