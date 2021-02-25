Dairy farmers need to start planning now for the accelerated roll-out of climate action measures

Everybody is glad to see the back of January and February for many reasons. They were two very wet months for us with over 144mm of rain here in Monaghan during January and just slightly less for February.

The dry days usually signal the beginning of the slurry and fertilizer movements. As I write, there has been no movement of animals, slurry or fertiliser during the month of February.

I am hoping that all three will move shortly. There is a good grass cover on the milking platform with AFC at over 800. Slurry has been moved from tank to tank ensuring all tanks are reaching their full capacity, and fertiliser is in the yard ready to go.

Calving

The calving season has gone well so far with about two thirds of cows and heifers calved. It was busy for the first month. Thankfully, all calves were quick to learn to drink and we have no slow drinkers. With calf numbers it’s all about keeping calves moving and having enough good housing.

The Friesian bull calves are slower to move this year and their prices took a nose-dive very early on in the season, but I have one loyal farmer who bought from me last year and returned again this year.

Overall, the cows calved down healthy and with very few problems. One cow had twins and held the cleanings and the following week had mastitis. I had two cases of milk fever which may have resulted from the high quality silage all cows are eating now. I have introduced some straw to the dry cows and also to the milking cows as the silage is a bit low in fibre and this resulted in loose dungs.

Zooming in on genomics

At our last discussion group zoom meeting we listened to speakers from ICBF who are speaking to any group that invites them. They had compiled a huge amount of data about our group on topics such as EBI, milk solids and breeding trends.

We are heading in the right direction, but maybe not as fast as we should be. ICBF are promoting genomic testing of animals on a herd basis. This is still very expensive, but will probably be popular within five years.

The ICBF are also promoting the Gene Ireland programme, the details of which I got last week, as a means of improving genetics quickly. I am planning to avail of the programme this year. I have already run the sire advice programme to get in early on ordering bulls for this year’s breeding season.

With the busy calving season in full swing along with the usual spring jobs lining up, the paperwork also has to be attended to.

First through the post was a very thought-provoking survey from my co-op, Lakeland Dairies. Their ‘Milk Planning Survey 2021-2025 has six sections dealing with the farmer and succession, land and farming practices, livestock, future plans, farm buildings, and environment and soils. It is a very worthwhile exercise as it focuses the mind on where I want the farm to be in 2025.

Next in the post was a letter from the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. I’d say it’s the first time for dairy farmers to get a letter from the Minister.

In very easily understood language, he acknowledges the tremendous hard work we are doing in producing a quality product, our husbandry skills and our high standards of animal welfare. It made me feel that we dairy farmers are doing a good job. This was summed up in the Minister’s final line: “thank you for everything you do to make our sector great.”

Cross-compliance

There was also correspondence from my Teagasc advisor outlining additional cross-compliance requirements for 2021 as I fall into the >170kgN/ha category. These measures include a compulsory liming programme which is good and achievable. Another measure is to use LESS on all slurry being spread after April 15. With all the recent debate on the environment, more LESS is inevitable.

The third measure is reducing the crude protein percentage fed to dairy cows at grass to a maximum of 15pc between April1-September 15. I haven’t heard much discussion on this measure. It will definitely mean getting more quality grass into the diet earlier in spring.

Could all three correspondences be linked? I would say so. Dairy farmers are doing a good job in producing quality products, both milk and stock, but we are going to be heavily challenged over the next five years by climate action measures to reduce our carbon footprint.

It’s no harm that we all realise this now and plan for it. As I have stated many times, when a dairy farmer spends the whole community benefits. This must continue to happen.

Gerard Sherlock farms in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan