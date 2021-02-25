Farming

Dairy farmers need to start planning now for the accelerated roll-out of climate action measures

Cross-compliance requirements for 2021 for farmers in the 170kgN/ha category include using Low Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS) on all slurry being spread after April 15. Expand

Gerard Sherlock

Everybody is glad to see the back of January and February for many reasons. They were two very wet months for us with over 144mm of rain here in Monaghan during January and just slightly less for February.

The dry days usually signal the beginning of the slurry and fertilizer movements. As I write, there has been no movement of animals, slurry or fertiliser during the month of February.

I am hoping that all three will move shortly. There is a good grass cover on the milking platform with AFC at over 800. Slurry has been moved from tank to tank ensuring all tanks are reaching their full capacity, and fertiliser is in the yard ready to go.

