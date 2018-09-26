Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy farmers are spending too much time in their milking parlours –Teagasc

Milking parlour.
Milking parlour.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Dairy farmers are spending, on average, 260 minutes a day in the milking parlour, more than the time recommended by Teagasc.

The Moorepark study concluded that milking times have increased in recent years since the abolition of the quota, due to an increase in herd size and milk production.

From the 37 farms studied, there was an overall trend towards increasing herd size, with average herd size increasing from 106 cows in 2014 to 125 cows in 2016.

Most farmers in this study started the morning milking between 6.30am and 7.00am. Evening milking commenced between 3.00pm and 5.30pm. The average morning milking duration was 134 minutes, while evening sessions lasted 120 minutes on average.

The average milking duration was 254 minutes per day across both 2014 and 2016. But milking duration increased by 5pc to 260 minutes in May 2016 compared with May 2014, the figures show.

While this average increase of 5pc seems quite benign, according to Teagasc, it is hiding some large increases at the individual farm level.

For example, four of the farms in the study experienced an increase in milking duration of 15pc or greater, along with a herd size increase of 34pc, resulting in total daily milking duration exceeding five hours and 30 minutes per farm.

On the other hand, there was six farms in the study where farm size increased by 20pc, while achieving a reduction in total daily milking time of 10pc.

Also Read

Irish milk output has increased by 30pc since the recent abolition of milk quotas according to 2018 data released from the Central Statistics Office, the reason for the increase in time spent in the parlour according to Teagasc.

John Upton and Michael Breen of Teagasc, who carried out the study, concluded that the average daily milking time does not paint a sustainable picture of milking efficiency or labour utilisation, especially given that these times did not include any herding tasks, or time spent cleaning down the milking facilities after the milking machine was turned off.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Concern over spike in border checks as UK details no-deal Brexit plans for food
Picture: Teagasc

Why the Newford Farm herd had got rid of its two stock bulls
Phil Hogan

‘Everybody looks for more money’ – Hogan says funds to reverse proposed...
Nenagh Mart. Mart Drovers Colin England and Eamon Scully .Picture; Gerry Mooney

Factories under fire over 'scandalous' beef prices
Solar farms: caution has been advised

Decision to refuse planning for 377ac Solar farm appealed
Tom Donnelly gets his tractor ready for ploughing. Picture;Gerry Mooney.

Risk that more farms will permanently opt-out of the income averaging system -...
Ben Sweeney farm open day. Stock pic of cattle. Picture; Gerry Mooney.

Claim TB valuers fear losing jobs if they are deemed 'too favourable' to...