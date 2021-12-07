Dairy conversion: 5 things I know now that I wish I knew before I switched

Paul Fitzpatrick, Clonfane Farm, Trim, Co Meath

Converting sooner

I should have converted to dairying sooner. This has been my first year milking a herd of 60 Holstein/British Friesians with a new Lely A5 Astronaut Robot on the farm in Trim.

I sourced my stock as calves, from good EBI herds with high milk solids and good fertility, two years before I began milking.

Even though I’m only 31, I am now classified as a ‘middle-aged farmer, purely because I’ve had my herd/flock number for more than five years.

For the first five years after getting your number, you are classified as a ‘young farmer’ and you can avail of a 60pc TAMS grant for infrastructure such as a robot. I could only avail of a 40pc grant for the robot.

In hindsight, I wish I started the conversion when I graduated from my Ag degree in UCD in 2012.





Robot

I wish I’d settled on the robot earlier and hadn’t considered a traditional parlour.

I almost bought a conventional-style milking parlour as I’d heard mixed reviews about the robotic system.

So I visited several different robotic dairy farms to gain more information and get a feel for what milking with a robot would be like. This was the best thing I could have done.

Expand Close Paul with his robot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul with his robot

Farmers were extremely helpful and anyone I spoke to who had transitioned from a milking parlour to a robot said they wouldn’t go back. I wish now that I hadn’t wasted time on this decision as I was left a bit tight for time when my heifers started to calve this year.

The robotic system has proven to be ideal for me as I don’t have to be physically present during milking.

The flexibility is great, having three young children and my wife working off-farm.

Expand Close Paul with his wife Tamara and children Willow (5), Lenny (3) and Indie (4 months) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul with his wife Tamara and children Willow (5), Lenny (3) and Indie (4 months)





Infrastructure

When I made the decision to get into dairy, I had to start making roadways through the farm to facilitate each of the new paddocks.

Expand Close Paul working in the sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul working in the sheds

Time proved to be an issue and getting all of the building and groundwork completed on time was tough as I also work part-time off-farm with an animal feed company, McNamara Feeds.

If I’d started putting in roadways gradually, over a couple of years, it would have made things easier.





Grassland management

In hindsight, I should have been grass measuring for a few years prior as it’s such a big part of any dairy enterprise.

Grass growth was difficult to control this year, but it turned out to be a fantastic year for grass growth overall.

Expand Close Paul wishes he had started grass measuring a few years before converting to dairy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul wishes he had started grass measuring a few years before converting to dairy

At first, I found it a challenge to allocate the correct amount of grass per paddock, per day, but as the summer progressed, I found I was able to eye-ball the right amount. It’s all about experience and if I’d been more accustomed to measuring my grass before I got into dairy, it would have helped.





Heat detection

Using heat detection collars has allowed me to use 100pc AI, eliminating the need for a bull and enhancing farm safety.

It has also allowed me to have a more concise calving system. This year I did a pre-breeding check where I recorded each heifer’s heats. Two turned out to have cysts which needed attention before breeding season.

Expand Close One of Paul's cows / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of Paul's cows

The robot provides me with great information including somatic cell count detection which allows me to intervene quicker. At drying off, it gives me a greater understanding of which cows require antibiotic treatment or just sealers.

The robot provides me with lots of information on each cow, which is helpful. It also alerts me day or night (even at 3am) of any problems that arise with the robot.

‘I should have gone in full belt with cow numbers, rather than building things up’

Dylan Donnelly, Killarney, Co Kerry

Cow numbers

As a new entrant to dairying, I should have gone in full belt with cow numbers, rather than building things up.

I only started milking in January this year and started with 73 cows, and with replacements coming up this year I’m up at 110 due to calve down this February.

Expand Close Dylan Donnelly, who is leasing his farm near Barraduff outside Killarney, Co Kerry. Photos: Don MacMonagle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dylan Donnelly, who is leasing his farm near Barraduff outside Killarney, Co Kerry. Photos: Don MacMonagle

The potential was there with the ground and facilities on the leased block here and I think now that you can’t be thinking about getting the herd to perform better — you should go in with the top-performing cows and get as much out of them from the beginning.

Yes, it would have put more financial strain, but looking back after a year of milking, if the money was there to go in with bigger numbers, I would advise it.

Collars

Because I work off-farm as an AI technician, I’m now looking at getting heat-monitoring collars.

While I’m in the yard every morning, I have to leave and I’m beginning to think that heat-detection collars are like having another member of staff.

Expand Close Dylan in the milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dylan in the milking parlour

Every missed heat costs €250, so if you miss 10 because you’re off-farm working or for whatever reason, that’s €2,500.

It’s difficult to employ someone or a few hours here and there, and the collars can also help detect E coli mastitis in advance, which could mean a cow saved.

Labour

While it’s difficult to get labour at the moment, I do need to look at better use of labour in peak times, as it would make things a lot easier.

Expand Close Dylan in his sheds / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dylan in his sheds

I did synchronise my own heifers using mostly AI sexed semen, which did save lot of time watching heifers every day.

Clover and grass

One thing I regret now is that I should have put in more clover from the beginning.

With the price of fertiliser, reducing nitrogen will be something that we will have to adjust to.

Expand Close Dylan checking the grass quality / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dylan checking the grass quality

I did reseed 45ac this year and I should have put in more clover — but you learn from your mistakes and we’ll put it in next year.

I’ll use the winter months this year to learn more about clover and whether to sow white or red clover next year.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure is key and I had a weanling shed which I converted to a cubicle shed, while I’m contract-rearing out heifers, to give me more room for milking cows.

110 will be the maximum cow numbers I can go to, and I want to concentrate on the cows and not be spending time watching weanlings, so I will B&B 46 heifer calves this year — they went last week to another farm until March 1.

The paddock system I also found this year needed improvement and I put in extra spur roadways to stop cows going in and out the same way.

With cows out from the end of January on/off grazing, I found the extra entries and exits were a big bonus as the spur roadways stopped them poaching the ground by going in one way and out another.

Read More

‘Choosing pasture species that are best suited to your farm is a better start than simply going for the highest-yielding grass’

Gillian O’Sullivan, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Mentoring

The people that surround you when you begin farming are so important in guiding your early development.

We were so fortunate to have my father and local Teagasc advisor Brian Hilliard to help us get started.

You need to have a vision of what your farm should look like in terms of the system you’re running and not only have good mentors, but also seek out and visit the people who are experts at running that system.

When you see farm systems managed in the best possible way, it brings your vision to reality and allows better discussion with your closest mentors on how this can be achieved.

Expand Close Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Soil

I wish I knew as much about the importance of soil and the plant species we put into it as I do now.

That knowledge would have altered the choice of pasture species we used — instead of monocultures of perennial rye grass in reseeds, we would be looking towards more mixes with different rooting depths in different parts of the farm.

Choosing pasture species that are best suited to your farm soil type, rain fall levels and growth profile is a better start than simply choosing the highest-yielding grass.

Forage quality in the summer time is key to good milk production; we learned that the hard way.

Genetics

The most successful businesses and managers have the best genetics on their farms — no exception.

Attempting to breed up a poor herd to a better herd is a painfully slow process. Start with the best genetics you can find without expecting to get this for a bargain — this will bring huge dividends far quicker.

Expand Close Gillian with her husband Neil / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gillian with her husband Neil

Education

Learning and education can come in many different shapes and forms.

When we started farming we often attended national conferences to learn. Over the years I have discovered that it is more useful to broaden that view of education — farm walks are especially valuable and it is rare to come away from a farm without learning something.

Overseas visits or conferences and meeting farmers from different countries is such a great way to broaden your understanding of the industry and see how well your own system of management fits into the bigger picture.

It enables you to see changes on a bigger scale and better anticipate what is coming down the tracks for your business.

Benchmarking

Everything you record and measure on the farm is of value. From fertility in cows to grassland production to financial performance, knowledge of your own farm figures and how your management affects them is paramount.

It enables better decision making and drives consistent improvement when each year is benchmarked against the next.

From the beginning, measure, monitor and improve.

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there for scrutiny in hosting groups or farm walks — these can be huge learning opportunities; to defend your farm figures to a group you must know them inside out.

One more thing...

Never name your favourite cows. Naming pet cows is a form of slow torture leading to untold disappointment and heartache and ultimately an untimely end.

‘I’m still amazed by the sheer amount of slurry that is produced’

Tom Phelan, Mountrath, Co Laois

Slurry and soiled water

No one is prepared for the amount of slurry and soiled water that dairy cows produce. That was the biggest thing when we got into organic dairy farming in 2020.

You hear dairy farmers talking about soiled water, but it still amazes me the sheer amount of slurry that is produced, which is a reflection of what the cows can consume.

I was prepared on the farm, but still does amaze me.

The disposing of soiled water was not something I had envisaged, and now there is talk we may not be allowed to spread soiled water during the closed period, so that would require significant investment.

Expand Close Tom Phelan (right) and his son Alan in the milking parlour on their farm in Foxboro, Mountrath, Co Laois / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Phelan (right) and his son Alan in the milking parlour on their farm in Foxboro, Mountrath, Co Laois

LESS

I never realised the value of LESS and the amount of nutrients you can capture without throwing it up in the air and losing the value of nitrogen.

Going organic and into dairying simultaneously, it was brought home to me. I learnt the value of using a LESS system through farm walks and today we use a contractor for the LESS and spread the soiled water ourselves.

Clover

I would have taken the value of clover with a pinch of salt before I sowed it. Since our organic conversion I have been amazed by the amount of dry matter you can produce. I see a place for it on conventional farms.

We only sowed it in May this year and we have got three cuts off it.

The last one I zero-grazed and other two went into silage, but even in early November it allowed me to put a high-quality product in front of the cows.

Expand Close Tom's milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom's milking parlour

Weeds

I had a bit of an issue with docks before going organic in July 2018, I had bought spray to treat them as I was going to do one final spray before converting.

However, 2018 was the year of the drought and I couldn’t spray them and I ended up taking the spray back to the co-op.

But since then I am seeing less weeds and after three seasons the docks are not the same issue they were.

Flora and fauna

We have noticed a huge increase in the flora and fauna on our farm. We have way more rabbits and foxes, and I wonder is it that the grass is more palatable for them now.

While we were always in REPS and environmental schemes, and I kept fertiliser out of hedges and watercourses, there is more wildlife in general on the farm in the past few years.

I have noticed species I never spotted before, and buzzards and owls which I had not seen since I was a child.

The hedges are a glory to see — there is every flower in them.

Read More



