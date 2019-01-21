Could once-a-day milking work on your dairy farm?

Teagasc is not promoting once-a-day milking for every farmer in the country, but it is a system that can work and is already working for some, according to Brian Hilliard of Teagasc.

Teagasc is not promoting once-a-day milking for every farmer in the country, but it is a system that can work and is already working for some, according to Brian Hilliard of Teagasc.

"Over past number of years there has been a growing interesting in once a day milking from advisors around the country.

"We are not here to promote it for every farmer in the country but it is a system that can work and is working for some. It has a future and it does work well," he told the recent Teagasc once-a-day milking seminar.

Labour

One of the main attractions of once-a-day milking, he said, is the ongoing issue of labour on dairy farms.

"We've had more queries from farmers last year that they can’t find labour or good labour. Last year was a particularly difficult year for farms."

Lifestyle

Lifestyle, he said is also a huge factor. Even if it's to pick up the children from school in the evening, while it makes farming a more attractive career for young people to see there parents having a life.