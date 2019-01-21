Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 21 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Could once-a-day milking work on your dairy farm?

File photo
File photo
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Teagasc is not promoting once-a-day milking for every farmer in the country, but it is a system that can work and is already working for some, according to Brian Hilliard of Teagasc.

"Over past number of years there has been a growing interesting in once a day milking from advisors around the country.

"We are not here to promote it for every farmer in the country but it is a system that can work and is working for some. It has a future and it does work well," he told the recent Teagasc once-a-day milking seminar.

Labour

One of the main attractions of once-a-day milking, he said, is the ongoing issue of labour on dairy farms.

"We've had more queries from farmers last year that they can’t find labour or good labour. Last year was a particularly difficult year for farms."

Lifestyle

Lifestyle, he said is also a huge factor. Even if it's to pick up the children from school in the evening, while it makes farming a more attractive career for young people to see there parents having a life.

Also Read

Walking Distance

The reduced amount of walking for cows, he said, means things are also a lot easier for cows if they are currently walking a distance.

Outside Farms

With the increased number of outside farms, many farmers are looking at a twice a day herd at home and looking to establish a second dairy unit on outside bock and milking once a day on it.

Off-Farm Jobs

He also said that once-a-day milking will allow more and more farmers an off-farm job and can offer farmers a means to retirement.

"Many farmers in their late 50s or 60s want to keep up the routine of milking cows, but don’t want to retire. There is less stress on the operator and it's hard to put a value on that."

Impact on Cow Health

While herds will experience a drop in yields, there will be better fertility and health and potentially a higher price/litre.

Cows are healthier so less vet bills, he said, while there are lower costs for labour, electricity and the parlour.

According to Gillian O'Sullivan, the Zurich Insurance/Farming Independent Farmer of the Year, moving to once-a-day milking saw an immediate drop in milk solids.

But, once a day suited the farm layout and landscape. "It's fragmented, with one block 5km away and a 400ft climb for cows to get to the milking parlour."

She said that by halving walking distances lameness became virtually non existent on the farm.

Fertility improved, she said, but it was a profit V profit, lifestyle and family decision for her and her family.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

From 10 weeks of age calves are weighed every second week because he said that it gets extremely expensive when feeding ad-lib if it’s not controlled

How this farmer is saving €40/calf with his new rearing system
Mike Brady

Mike Brady: Highly profitable dairy farmers are willing to take calculated...
Stock image.

Dan Ryan: Spring transition will define the direction of your dairying year
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: We're banking on the new parlour to cut costs in 2019

Kerry Group holds milk price for December supplies
Stock image.

'Call it panic or what not....but we saw the word superlevy and decided not...
Soil testing and applying lime now is the best approach to dealing with low pH

Large increase in the number of soils in the optimum pH range for grass production


Top Stories

Hughie Duignan from Mount Allen, Co Roscommon pictured at a recent INHFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim

New CAP fears: 'Intensive farmers on dryer soils allowed drive on....

EU Chemicals Agency proposes ban on deliberately added microplastics in...
Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack. Picture: Frank McGrath

Met Eireann to increase coverage of climate change in farming forecast
Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Exporters battle to reboot North African market
Stock image: PA

EU open to discussing cars, not farming in US trade talks

'Taking on calves from Jersey and Kiwi-cross herds make no financial sense'...
'The leader of the opposition, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, continues to claim that if he became prime minister he could negotiate a better deal with the EU than Theresa May. He could not.' Photo: Getty Images

Phil Hogan: 'MPs need reality check from all the toxic lies and false gold'